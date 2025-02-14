LOVE, HURTS: There’s a new addition to LOVE Park in Philly thanks to Jordan and Jalen Hurts

There’s a new addition at LOVE Park, just in time for the Eagles championship parade — and Valentine’s Day. As part of Jordan Brand’s ad campaign surrounding Jalen Hurts following the Super Bowl win, the brand added a “, HURTS” statue to the iconic structure, positioning the entire run as a love letter from the Eagles quarterback to the city of Philadelphia.

Since the game, similar ads have popped up all over Philadelphia, from bus stations to billboards, and the brand also released a new commercial honoring Hurts’ win — and taking shots at all his doubters, with love.

“Hate that you said he wasn’t a top 10 quarterback?” the commercial says. “Hate that you said he couldn’t throw the ball? Hate that he got over, when push came to shove? Hate that he always says the right thing? Hate that in your all-knowing armchair wisdom, you were sure he’d come up short? Hate that you got it wrong?”

Advertisement

Hurts also wore a “Love, Hurts” hoodie during the parade.

No word yet on how long the extra statue in LOVE Park will be in place, or if it’s just for the day of the parade.

Nike and the Jordan Brand have had several viral moments tied to the Eagles quarterback this year, including Jalen “Two Shoes” Hurts and him wearing “Unbannable” black and red “Bred” Air Jordan 1s during warmups before the Super Bowl.