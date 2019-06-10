Malcolm Jenkins, who has missed all of the Eagles’ offseason program this spring, will report for the start of a mandatory three-day minicamp Tuesday, NFL sources said.
While workouts and practices over the last two months were voluntary, Jenkins’ absence was uncharacteristic. He hasn’t spoken publicly, but the 31-year old safety had wanted to have his contract reworked, per sources. But he will show for minicamp without a new deal, a source close to the situation said.
It’s unclear if the Eagles have given him reassurances about a future extension. They did something similar in 2016 when defensive tackle Fletcher Cox missed all of the offseason program until he showed for minicamp. Cox received a contract extension later in the summer.
Jenkins had been posting cryptic videos of plays he had made with explanations on social media over the last month, clearly in an attempt to highlight his importance in the Eagles defense. While he often isn’t mentioned among the top few safeties in the NFL — two of his three Pro Bowl nods have come after he was an alternate — Jenkins’ value on the Eagles can’t be overstated.
He hasn’t missed a game in the last five seasons — in fact, he didn’t miss a defensive snap last season — and is one of the unquestioned leaders on the Eagles.
But Jenkins is only the 10th-highest-paid safety in the NFL after several prominent players at his position received significant contracts this offseason. He is slated to make $8.1 million in base salary this season and has two years left on the four-year, $35 million extension he signed in February 2017.