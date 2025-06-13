Former Eagles QB Mark Sanchez prank calls Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship on ‘Exciting Mics’

Sure, you may have heard about Josh from Juniata — the sports radio alias of Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro. But have you heard of Clark Francesca?

On the latest episode of the Exciting Mics, Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship were introduced to an unexpected guest. After Eagles’ linebacker Zack Baun left the show, a familiar-looking face appeared on the screen during the fan Q&A segment.

Advertisement

Former quarterback Mark Sanchez called into the show, wearing a captain’s hat and a pair of sunglasses, under the moniker Clark Francesca.

”Hey, this is Clark,” Sanchez said. “I’m a big fan of the show.”

Not aware of who had joined them — Sanchez spent a decade in the NFL, including two seasons in Philadelphia, before starting his broadcasting career — DeJean and Blankenship stared past the camera in the direction of the production crew with confused looks on their faces.

“Hey, you got a dollar waiting on a dime over here,” Sanchez added before DeJean asked the crew, “Do you guys [expletive] know this guy?”

» READ MORE: Dad SZN is a family affair for Nick Foles and Pat O’Donnell, who started their apparel brand in the veteran NFL punter’s garage

After a few awkward laughs, DeJean figured it out a little faster than Blankenship — whispering into his ear as Sanchez waited to ask his question.

“Hey, Go Birds, you morons,” Sanchez said, before a now-wise DeJean asked if his first name was Clark or Mark.

“The name is Clark, you figure out the last name, buddy,” Sanchez joked, before getting even more laughs from the Exciting Whites.

His identity now revealed, Sanchez asked the defensive backs about the Penrose Diner, one of his favorite spots near the stadium, and then launched into his actual question …

“The real question is — speaking for all Birds fans — are we going back-to-back? Everybody’s got their own show now. We’re turning into the Chiefs. Everybody’s a superstar. I got a microphone, I got a buddy, we start a podcast. We get it. You’re champs. But c’mon. What’s the deal? What do we got?”

“I think we’re going to just focus on going back to work and putting in the daily deposits each and every day,” DeJean said.