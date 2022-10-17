There’s a lot riding on the outcome of the Eagles-Cowboys game tonight: the Birds’ undefeated 5-0 record, another notch in the teams’ long-running rivalry — and a $20,000 cash bet between one of Philly’s best-loved rappers and one of the Cowboys’ all-time receivers.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant made the cash bet with Meek Mill — the South Philly-born, North Philly-raised rapper whose “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)” served as an unofficial hype song in the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning 2017 season — two weeks ago, after Mill solicited takers on Twitter. (He has another bet with Dallas rapper Yella Beezy, according to a Friday tweet.)

On Saturday, Bryant — the longtime Cowboy, who holds the team’s record for most receiving touchdowns and who last played in the NFL with the Ravens in 2020 — tweeted out a video of himself buying a Louis Vuitton bag and withdrawing cash from the bank.

On Sunday, rumors started circulating that Mill would perform live at the Eagles game. He posted an image of the Birds’ logo presumably backstage at Lincoln Financial Field, and the Philadelphia Eagles Instagram account posted a photo of Mill walking in the stadium. Those rumors proved true when the rapper performed “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)” for the crowd before the kickoff.

Mill — and all of Philadelphia — have good reason to be confident in the Eagles leading up to the game. Philadelphia is favored to win by nearly a touchdown in Sunday’s odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the city’s fans have been super-charged by the Phillies progressing in the playoffs.