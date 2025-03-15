Mekhi Becton departs the Eagles and signs with the Chargers, setting up a competition at starting right guard

Mekhi Becton became the latest on the Eagles’ growing list of departures from the Super Bowl team.

The right guard signed a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday night, closing the door on a potential return to the Eagles. The 25-year-old spent one year with the team, turning his career around by switching from offensive tackle to the interior line and emerging as a dependable starter. The Chargers announced Becton as a guard in the team’s official release following the signing.

Advertisement

Becton started 15 games at right guard for the Eagles last season after winning a training-camp competition against 2023 third-round pick Tyler Steen. A former first-round pick with the New York Jets, Becton quickly embraced the opportunity to switch positions under Eagles offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Jeff Stoutland’s tutelage after struggling with consistency and injuries throughout his career to that point.

» READ MORE: Eagles trade is a ‘breath of fresh air’ for Kenyon Green. Can Jeff Stoutland’s tutelage revive his career?

While Becton’s contribution to the team’s historically dominant rushing offense last season was apparent, his departure tracks with the Eagles’ emphasis on saving future cap space and short-term cash to balance out the number of high-priced contracts already on the books this offseason. They released Darius Slay and traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson while also watching Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Isaiah Rodgers, Oren Burks, and now Becton sign elsewhere in free agency.

Even before next month’s NFL draft, the team has some options to replace Becton’s spot in the starting offensive line. Steen should factor in; the former Alabama standout spent last season as the first guard off the bench for the team, starting two regular seasons games, one at right guard and another at left guard in place of Landon Dickerson. Steen also started the team’s NFC championship win against the Washington Commanders, serving as a left guard with Dickerson moving to center in place of a hobbled Cam Jurgens.

Steen had some positive outings, but struggled at times, especially when called into action mid-game. According to Pro Football Focus, the 24-year-old allowed 12 pressures in 179 pass-blocking snaps.

» READ MORE: Thumbs up or down: Eagles writers weigh in on C.J. Gardner-Johnson-Kenyon Green trade

As he did each of the last two summers, though, Steen should have competition for the starting right guard spot next season. The Eagles acquired Kenyon Green as part of the deal that sent Gardner-Johnson to Houston earlier this week, giving them a former first-round pick capable of playing both guard spots. If the 24-year-old can turn things around after a turbulent three years with Houston, he could also factor into the picture at right guard along with Steen. The team also has 2024 fifth-round pick Trevor Keegan entering his second year, although the former Michigan starter was inactive for all but one game during his rookie season.