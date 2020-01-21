MOBILE, Ala. — Mike Kafka is staying in Kansas City.
The Chiefs quarterbacks coach will not interview with the Eagles for their offensive coordinator vacancy and has opted to stay on Andy Reid’s staff for another year, NFL sources said.
The Eagles hadn’t made a formal request to meet with Kafka, but they had learned through various channels that the Chiefs were prepared to block him from interviewing, sources said. Kansas City coach Andy Reid has a long history of shielding his assistants.
While a jump from quarterbacks coach to a coordinator would represent a promotion for Kafka, he wouldn’t be calling plays in Philadelphia. Head coach Doug Pederson is expected to retain those responsibilities, even though it remains one of the primary impediments to hiring an ideal candidate.
Kafka has coached in the NFL for only three seasons and only recently became quarterbacks coach. But he has drawn attention from around the league for his work with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kafka is also in essence Kansas City’s passing-game coordinator.
The Eagles are entering their third week since Mike Groh was fired as offensive coordinator. They have kept the process relatively quiet but have been linked to names such as Jim Caldwell, Kevin O’Connell, James Urban and Graham Harrell.
Caldwell, who took a year off to address his health, was recently let go by the Dolphins. He is a free agent. O’Connell was hired by the Rams. Urban is staying in Baltimore. And Harrell decided Monday to remain with Southern Cal after interviewing with the Eagles last week.