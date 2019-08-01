The Eagles got a scare Thursday when rookie running back Miles Sanders injured his left foot in practice. Sanders, who is expected to be a major part of the team’s offense this season, limped off on his own and was examined by the Eagles’ medical staff.
"Miles is good,'' coach Doug Pederson said after practice. "We’re going to get a few more evaluations. But it seems like everything is OK.''
The Penn State product didn’t return to practice, but did do some pass-catching work on the JUGS machine after practice, which was a good sign. He told reporters, "I’m good,'' as he ran off the field and into the locker room.
Sanders, the 53rd overall pick in the draft in April, missed most of the Eagles’ spring workouts because of a hamstring injury. He had been having an impressive camp before injuring the foot.
“The biggest thing for me is how well he came back in shape after the injury in the spring,” Pederson said. "He missed a lot of offseason time. But his conditioning [was excellent] and he kept his weight where we asked him to be. And then he’s just been attacking every single day.''
Wide receiver Mack Hollins missed his third straight day of team work with a lower body injury that is believed to be a hamstring strain. Hollins missed all last season after suffering two groin tears.
"He’s working every day and doing some individual work,'' Pederson said. "I would expect him back in the next few days.''
In other injury news, running back Corey Clement, who is coming off an ACL injury, participated in seven-on-seven drills for the first time since camp started last week. He didn’t get any reps in 11-on-11 work.