ORCHARD, PARK, N.Y. -- Miles Sanders said that X-rays of his shoulder injury came back negative after the Eagles running back left in the third quarter of a 31-13 win Sunday.
“It’s pretty fine. X-rays were cool," said Sanders, who didn’t return. "I don’t know nothing else yet. But I should be fine, hopefully.”
Sanders didn’t outwardly show any lingering affects from the shoulder injury during postgame interviews, but the rookie did eventually have his left arm out of his sweatshirt sleeve.
He rushed for 74 yards on three carries and scored a 65-yard touchdown on the ground. Sanders also caught three passes for 44 yards and had one kick return for 24 yards. With Corey Clement done for the season with a shoulder injury, and Darren Sproles on the shelf for multiple weeks with a quadriceps strain, the Eagles have been light at running back.
Jordan Howard rushed for 96 yards on 23 carries Sunday. Boston Scott, who filled in for Sanders, had five carries for only six yards, but scored a 4-yard touchdown. The Eagles don’t have any other running backs currently on their 53-man roster.