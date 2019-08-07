So, yeah, it is notable that Sanders is healthy and increasing his role in the offense with a month to go before Week 1. That doesn’t mean you should pencil him in for 15-20 carries a game. The Eagles have been one of the most egalitarian teams in the league with its ball distribution over the last couple of seasons, deploying a three- or even four-headed rotation whose rhyme and reason is not always easy to decipher. Along with the Dolphins, Lions and Packers, they are among only four teams in the NFL that have not had a running back carry the ball at least 174 times in either of the last two years, with LeGarrette Blount’s 173 carries in 2017 the closest they’ve come to relying upon a classic first- and second-down back. Last year, Josh Adams led the team with 120 carries, a total that 39 other NFL running backs eclipsed. On Tuesday, Pederson offered a telling reminder of how fast a rookie runner’s fortunes can change when asked what he’ll be looking for out of Sanders on Thursday.