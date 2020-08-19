Miles Sanders is sidelined on a “week-to-week” basis with a lower-body injury.
The Eagles’ lead running back was on Wednesday’s injury report after being a full participant in the first two days of padded practices.
Sanders is coming off a rookie season in which he emerged as the team’s top back in the second half of the season. Heading into this year, he’s expected to see a sizable uptick in touches.
The team has emphasized caution with injuries in this abbreviated training camp. Sanders’ status for the season opener against the Washington Football Team on Sept. 13 shouldn’t be overly jeopardized by his status, although he won’t get as many training-camp reps.
Dallas Goedert, Sidney Jones, and Boston Scott were all added to the injury report and are listed as “day-to-day.” Jones and Scott have lower-body ailments, while Goedert’s is an upper-body injury.