Vincent Basile, a Mummer who struts the Cara Liom Wench Brigade, went viral after he performed CPR in his pink and blue garb on a man who’d seemingly collapsed during the Eagles New Year’s Day game against the New Orleans Saints. Aside from being a Mummer, the 30-year-old is also an emergency medicine resident at Einstein Medical Center in North Philly.

Around the second quarter, Basile, who was in his ruffled Mummers gear, heard a commotion several rows behind him as other spectators called for security. His girlfriend said people were murmuring about a man falling down some steps, and Basile “just went into work mode.”

Basile got to the scene in his sunglasses, leopard print bandana, and with the colors of the rainbow still painted on his face from the morning’s parade to find a man tangled in a guardrail with blood on his mouth from the fall and turning blue in the face.

“The first thing I had to do was convince everyone I actually was a doctor,” he said with a chuckle. “It’s not a typical outfit I had on compared to the scrubs I’m normally wearing.”

Once Basile convinced the crowd he was a medical professional, he and a woman who identified herself as a nurse noticed the man, whose name they didn’t get, had shallow breathing. When they inspected the man, they found he had no pulse and took turns performing CPR for about three to five minutes.

Basile said he’d never been in a situation where he had to jump into action without having a complement of medical staff around him. But the man woke up after the CPR.

“The first thing that came out of that guy’s mouth as he was kind of waking up a little bit — and I don’t think he remembers — but he asked what score the game was,” said Basile.

By the time the man woke up, albeit in a daze, paramedics were able to take over and presumably take the fan to the hospital. The Eagles would not comment on the medical incident, per policy.

Basile said the rest of the game was uneventful. He returned to his seat and started watching the game again, which didn’t have as happy of an ending with the New Orleans Saints beating the Eagles 20-10.

“It’s really just the right place, right time scenario,” said Basile. “I’m just happy that me and the nurse were able to help them and the guy’s doing okay. It’s already an exciting day as it is, a little more added to it.”