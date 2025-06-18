Travis and Ed Kelce react to the viral Jason Kelce tattoo; ‘New Heights’ reveals a pin-up of Travis inspired by the art

After a nearly naked pin-up tattoo of Jason Kelce, wearing an Eagles codpiece, went viral on social media, it didn’t take long for the former Eagles center to take notice.

A few hours after the tattoo made its rounds on X, Jason immediately reposted the photo with a caption that read “I’m not sure if I should be offended or flattered.”

The future Hall of Famer continued his analysis of the tattoo on the latest episode of New Heights, with his brother Travis and his father Ed.

Advertisement

“How does somebody come up with this,” Jason said. “I’m just so confused on how this is a thing.”

After scrolling through the Instagram comments of the post from the tattoo artist, Joe Moreira, the Kelce’s found the backstory they were looking for. 42-year-old Lauren Matarese-Philpott, a die-hard New York Giants fan, got the tattoo done after losing a bet with her husband, an Eagles fan from South Philly.

“I mean listen, I love a good bet,” Jason said. “That is a hell of a payoff. Like, she has to walk around with that for the rest of her life…I guess it’s not that bad.”

But Ed Kelce had a much different reaction to the tattoo placed on Matarese-Philpott’s right forearm. Staring in disbelief, shaking his head from side to side, he responded “No, no. Did somebody actually do that?”

“Permanently? That’s not a henna,” Ed asked. “Immediate reaction. [Expletive] looney. What else can I say? I saw that on one of the social media and that’s cringe-worthy. Even without it being on somebody’s arm, just the picture itself.”

Although Ed had a lot of questions regarding the tattoo itself, Travis’ questions were more related to whether or not Jason would recreate the look, which was inspired by his photoshoot from the ESPN body issue.

“The socks and cleats into the elbow pads and gloves, Jason, do you wear this for Kylie at home,” Travis asked. “Is there a picture of you like this? Because, I mean if there is, if you’re ever in this stance, I would imagine this is what you would look like.”

After the Kelce’s shared plenty of laughs over Jason’s nearly naked body in tattoo form, Jason let his own mind wander.

“What would be the Travis Kelce version of this,” Jason asked. “Like if somebody was going to make a provocative Travis Kelce, you obviously wouldn’t have a bird. What would you have?”

New Heights answered Jason’s question rather quickly, revealing an edited Travis pin-up inspired by the Jason tattoo.