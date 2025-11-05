Analyzing the Eagles’ trade deadline moves, the ‘greatest bye week of all time,’ and more from ‘New Heights’

On the latest episode of New Heights, brothers Jason and Travis Kelce gave their thoughts on what Travis called the Eagles’ “greatest bye week of all time” and team’s moves at the trade deadline.

Here’s what you missed from the show …

Week 9 woes in the NFC East

An Eagles bye week worked out in their favor as all three of their NFC East rivals — the Cowboys, Commanders, and Giants — suffered losses. Retired center Jason Kelce celebrated the Birds taking a three-game lead in the division without needing to see the field.

“The Eagles won a game without playing a game,” he joked. “They won a week without playing a week.”

Kelce pointed to defensive struggles across the three teams as reasons for their losing records midway through the season.

“The NFC East might have three of the worst four, five, defenses in the NFL,” Kelce said. “It’s bad defensive ball in the NFC East. But good if you’re the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s giving a lot of locker room material.”

Beyond the division, a pair of NFC North contenders — the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers, the Birds’ Week 10 opponent — also both lost, allowing Philly to remain in a first-place tie atop the conference at 6-2.

Eagles’ trade deadline moves

The Kelce brothers also discussed whether Philadelphia was victorious in another way during its bye week — with its latest trade deadline moves. And for Jason Kelce, there was much to be excited about.

Kelce praised the addition of Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who he believes will “make a big difference” and add crucial depth on the defensive line.

He also acknowledged the significance of Phillips’ reunion with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who coached the edge rusher during his one-year stint in Miami for the 2023 season and got him off to his best start before an injury ended his season.

“He’s going to bring a lot to the defense,” Kelce said. “The thing [the Eagles] have really been missing is the defensive backfield and depth at the edge position. I think they have good players there …

“Now all of a sudden [Brandon Graham] comes out of retirement, Nolan Smith is going to get healthy eventually, and now Jaelan Phillips coming in, who’s been a proven good rusher in this league. And he’s familiar with the system in Vic Fangio. I think it’s a no-brainer.”

Kelce raised the question of how Fangio will make the most of the significant new additions to the Philadelphia defense, especially at pass rusher with the returns of Graham and Smith on the horizon.

Along with Phillips, the Eagles acquired cornerbacks Jaire Alexander from the Ravens and Michael Carter II from the Jets. Kelce expressed his hope that the Birds’ latest moves will elevate the squad heading into the second half of the season.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how Vic utilizes these new pieces,” Kelce said. “But it does bring a level of competition and talent to players who have been really good in this league before in the building, which in general will improve the backfield. It also just reemphasizes the team’s idea of how competitive we are right now.”

