It appears as though it’s going to be a two-team race in the NFC East again, and the sportsbooks are giving the early edge to Dallas.
The Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas opened the Cowboys on Thursday as even-money favorites to win the division. The Eagles’ odds are 5-4. The Giants are 10-1. Washington, which colleague Jeff McLane reports will be the Eagles’ opponent in Week 1, is the darkhorse of the division at 18-1.
Simply, to win $100 on the Cowboys to win the NFC a bettor would need to bet $100. To win $100 on the Eagles, the bet would need to be $80.
Eagles prices at some local spots are slightly better. To win $100 on the Eagles to win the division at DraftKings, a bettor would put up $71. At William Hill, it’s $74. At FanDuel, it’s $77.
Westgate also posted win totals for each NFL team. The Eagles’ line is 9.5 wins, which is the consensus. Dallas is 10, the Giants at 6.5, Washington at 5.5. The Saints and 49ers are tops in the NFC at 10.5, while the Chiefs and Ravens are at 11.5 in the AFC.
William Hill has the Eagles at 17-1 to win the Super Bowl. Dallas is 12-1. Defending champ Kansas City is favored at 4-1, followed by Baltimore (13-2), San Francisco (7-1), New Orleans (11-1), and Dallas (12-1).