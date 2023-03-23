NFL hires Christine Dorfler, a Villanova and Drexel graduate, as new CFO

The NFL has hired NBC Sports Group’s Christine Dorfler, a Villanova and Drexel alumna, as its Chief Financial Officer, commissioner Roger Goodell announced in a press release.

“We’re excited to welcome Christine to the NFL family,” Goodell said in the release. “She is an incredibly well-rounded finance executive who is both operational and strategic. Her industry expertise along with her results-driven approach make her uniquely qualified to take on this challenge in a changing media and business landscape.”

Dorfler served at NBCUniversal for 21 years, which included a long stint as CFO of NBC/Telemundo-owned stations. She was most recently the CFO of NBC Sports.

At NBC, Dorfler oversaw all NFL media partnerships as well as contracts with the International Olympic Committee, NASCAR, English Premier League, college football and college basketball. She had a significant impact in streamlining NBCUniversal by expanding to a digital model.

“I’m honored to join such a world-class organization and team at the NFL,” said Dorfler. “I learned the NFL’s impact firsthand at NBC and look forward to working collaboratively as the league continues to push boundaries in media and business.”

Dorfler earned an MBA from Drexel and a spent her undergrad at Villanova, where she studied accounting, was a college athlete and ROTC scholar. Prior to her corporate career, she was a U.S. Army Military Intelligence Officer.

She will replace Joe Siclare, who served 11 years as the league’s CFO. She will work directly with the NFL’s senior leadership team and will lead the finance and league strategy functions. Her new role will become effective in May.