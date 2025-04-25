South Jersey’s Donovan Ezeiruaku is drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in NFL draft’s second round

Donovan Ezeiruaku, the South Jersey native and former Williamstown High School star, was drafted No. 44 overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-2, 248 pound Boston College standout finished the 2024 season with the second most sacks in the Football Subdivision with 16½. While he’s known as a speed pass rusher, Ezeiruaku displayed some of the power he possesses on speed-to-power conversions.

After a disappointing 2023 season, the toolsy pass rusher added a lengthy list of accolades to his name after a dominant 2024: Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Boston College’s 13th consensus All-American with first-team honors, and winning the Ted Hendricks Award as college football’s top defensive end.

Before being attending Boston College, Ezeiruaku was a three-star football recruit at Williamstown and a multisport athlete. In addition to football, he was also a track athlete, competing in the discus, shot put, long jump, and triple jump events.

Ezeiruaku has received some late first-round buzz in the lead-up to Thursday night’s first round, but ultimately slid to Day 2. He was among the standouts at the Senior Bowl earlier this year, and left a strong impression on team evaluators with his performance.

“You’re going to get a defensive end, outside linebacker, edge rusher that can be on the field all four downs. I pride myself in stopping the run game and I know I can pass rush,” Ezeiruaku said at the Senior Bowl in January. “That’s also why I came out here this past week as well. Just put a little bit more emphasis on stopping the run.”

He joined Jihaad Campbell, who was drafted by the Eagles on Thursday night, as the second South Jersey native to be selected in the draft. The pair will be NFC East division rivals.