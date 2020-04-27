Goodwin is one of the fastest players in the league. But he’s caught more than 29 passes only once in seven seasons since being picked in the third round of the 2013 draft by Buffalo. That was in 2017, his first season with the Niners, when he had 56 receptions, including a career-high seven of 30 or more yards. He’s had just 10 catches of 30-plus yards in his other six seasons in the league.