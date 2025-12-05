9 NFL draft targets for the Eagles on college football’s conference championship weekend

The Eagles currently sit at 8-4 entering Week 14 and if the season ended today, would slot into the No. 22 spot in the 2026 NFL draft.

They have aspirations to repeat as Super Bowl champions, but it’s never too early to look ahead at the next crop of draft prospects. And with a few position groups needing an upgrade or depth added, the Eagles should be keeping an eye to the future for the next crop of NFL stars.

Here are nine players the Eagles should be watching during conference championship weekend:

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Ohio State vs. Indiana, Saturday (8 p.m., Fox29)

Pound-for-pound, there may not be a more explosive and physically imposing player than Reese in this draft class. Reese, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound linebacker, is a budding star with endless potential to play several roles for an NFL defense.

His closing speed, ability to rush the passer as a blitzer, along with his block shedding strength makes him a unique player who can play at the line of scrimmage and in the middle of a defense. In his first year as a starter, he has 61 tackles (10 for loss), 6½ sacks, two pass deflections, and has 23 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

He is projected as a top-five pick and might end up well out of the Eagles’ range, barring a move up. But Reese could end up in the division with the Giants or Commanders, and projects as a player who will be making plays on Sundays next year.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Ohio State vs. Indiana, Saturday (8 p.m., Fox29)

Most people who have watched Ohio State over the last two seasons know his name. Downs is the younger brother of Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, and is already the higher-profile player of the pair. Caleb Downs is instinctual, savvy, and is always around the ball, making tackles against the run, and taking away passes over the middle of the field.

Because he’s a safety, Downs, who is listed at 6-0, 205 pounds, won’t be valued highly in the first round of the NFL draft. But he provides three-level support, has ball production to match (six interceptions, 18 passes defended in three years), and has shown the ability to cover tight ends and slot receivers.

Corner may be a more pressing need for the Eagles currently, but Downs is an impressive player who raises the floor of a defense. He did so at Alabama (where Downs began his career in 2023) and now at Ohio State.

Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

Ohio State vs. Indiana, Saturday (8 p.m., Fox29)

While all eyes will be on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, projected to be one of the top picks in the 2026 draft, the Eagles should be keeping an eye on left tackle Smith, who has allowed just one sack and six quarterback pressures this year.

Smith, who is listed at 6-5, 313 pounds, is a composed hand striker who has showcased strong grip strength as a pass blocker and can anchor down against power rushers. He also works to get his hands inside the body of defensive linemen and once he has them in his grips, they can rarely escape.

He has a tough assignment matching up against Ohio State’s defensive line, led by Kenyatta Jackson, who has 10 sacks this season. But Smith rarely gets beat in pass protection, and while his run blocking can continue to improve, he’s shown potential as a starter-level offensive lineman.

D’Angelo Ponds, DB, Indiana

Ohio State vs. Indiana, Saturday (8 p.m., Fox29)

Ponds, the standout Indiana defensive back who followed Curt Cignetti from James Madison to the Hoosiers, is undersized at 5-9, 173 pounds, but he more than makes up for it with his play.

Teams are not throwing his way as often this season but he still attacks the football with ferocity and is physical at the catch point. He will have a tough task this weekend containing Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, both first-round caliber receivers. But if he has a strong game, he could quiet the size concerns that teams may have about him.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Alabama vs. Georgia, Saturday (4 p.m., 6abc)

There aren’t many players built like Proctor, who is 6-7, 366 pounds, and has the athleticism to catch a pass in space. The Alabama left tackle is a physical presence as a run blocker and overwhelms pass rushers with his size in pass protection.

There has been week-to-week inconsistency with his game, though. He struggles with his balance at times and he doesn’t possess elite foot quickness, though he makes up for it with his frame and power.

Proctor’s evaluation will be interesting to watch, because some teams may prefer to keep him at tackle, while others may move him to guard to take advantage of his run blocking ability. Still, Proctor is a strong prospect at a position that is top-heavy and lacks quality depth. He should be of interest to the Eagles, whether they view him as a guard or tackle.

Keon Sabb, S, Alabama

Alabama vs. Georgia, Saturday (4 p.m., 6abc)

The Glassboro native Sabb, who was teammates with current Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell at IMG Academy and Alabama, has had a strong year after his 2024 season was cut short with a foot injury. He picked up where he left off last season, tallying 40 tackles (2.5 for loss), one interception and three pass deflections.

Sabb has positional flexibility, having played some nickel at both Michigan and Alabama. He excels most in taking away routes over the middle of the field and closing on passes from safety depth. With the Eagles’ struggles in the secondary, his addition could not only provide depth, but flexibility to play multiple spots.

Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Alabama vs. Georgia, Saturday (4 p.m., 6abc)

The production isn’t eye-popping for Delp, who has just 17 catches and one touchdown in 2025, but the Georgia tight end’s talent is displayed in small bursts and it’s easy to project him to outproduce his college stats in the NFL.

The 6-5, 245-pound player is a vertical threat as a pass catcher and likely won’t be a do-it-all tight end because he’s not a consistent blocker yet. But when the Bulldogs feature him in the passing game, he makes teams pay after the catch. Of his 235 receiving yards this season, 135 have come on yards after catch, according to PFF.

With the struggles the Eagles have experienced at the tight end position and an aging Dallas Goedert, it may be time to invest in a tight end via the draft. Delp brings more receiving upside but would be a nice addition to the Eagles’ tight end room.

David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Texas Tech vs. BYU, Saturday (noon, 6abc)

Though he’s an undersized pass rusher, Bailey, who transferred to Texas Tech from Stanford, leads college football in pressures (70) and sacks (12½) in 2025. Possessing a quick first step, Bailey is a speed rusher who can generate immediate wins against opposing tackles on the outside track and has a speed-to-power pass rush move that is difficult to stop.

His run defense must improve, but Bailey generated pressure on true pass sets 41.8% of the time, per PFF. In a class without many top-end edge rushers, Bailey will likely be drafted early and can make an instant impact on third downs at the NFL level.

Chandler Rivers, DB, Duke

Virginia vs. Duke, Saturday (8 p.m., 6abc)

After a breakout season as a junior in 2024, Duke hybrid defensive back Rivers has continued his strong play, collecting two interceptions, eight pass defended, and one forced fumble in 12 games this season. He has aligned as both an outside corner and nickel, and has even taken snaps at safety this season.

The alluring part of his game is his coverage from multiple spots. He covers ground much better in zone coverage with his eyes reading the quarterback, is physical at the catch point, a willing tackler, and gets his hands on the football (seven interceptions, 29 passes defended in his career).

Per PFF, he has taken 530 snaps at outside corner and 148 at nickel. He projects best as a nickel since he stands at 5-10, 185 pounds, but he’s a playmaker who brings value at multiple spots in a secondary.