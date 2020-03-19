Newton could end up in Washington for a reunion with coach Ron Rivera. The team has the No. 2 pick in the draft and met with Burrow and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the scouting combine even though the previous regime drafted Dwayne Haskins in the first round last year. Rivera spent nine years as Newton’s coach in Carolina, and could entertain the idea of Newton joining him in Washington depending on what he thinks of Haskins. Newton is set to make $18.6 million next season.