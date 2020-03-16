The Dallas Cowboys placed the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott prior to Monday’s deadline and before the NFL’s free agency tampering period begins, according to reports.
The two sides have been working on a long-term contract that will make Prescott one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, but the move buys Dallas time. If Prescott plays next season on the tag, he would count for $31.5 million against the Cowboys’ salary cap.
The 26-year-old was a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft and is now in line for his first big payday after playing out his rookie contract. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz’s four-year, $128 million contract extension signed last year will be one of the benchmarks Prescott can use during negotiations.
Last season Prescott threw 30 touchdowns and completed 65 percent of his passes as the Cowboys finished second in the NFC East with an 8-8 record. The exclusive tag prevents Prescott from being able to talk to other teams as the tampering period resumes.
Dallas’ work is far from done, though. Even with Prescott off the free-agent market, the team still has decisions to make on free-agent wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Byron Jones. Both Cooper and Jones are considered the most valuable free agent at their respective positions, but Cooper will be the Cowboys’ priority.
The Cowboys have roughly $37 million in cap space with Prescott’s tag on the books with several key players left to re-sign. The Eagles are on the market for a solid cornerback — or two — and Jones is likely at the top of their list as they try to upgrade their secondary.
The Eagles brought back one of their 15 pending unrestricted free agents Monday morning, signing defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway to a one-year contract, a few hours before the noon start of the “legal tampering” period, in which teams are allowed to negotiate with potential free agents across the league.
Teams can officially sign free agents starting Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Ridgeway, 25, played in seven games for the team last season, starting five, after Malik Jackson went down for the season in the opener. But Ridgeway ended up on IR as well, with an ankle injury. Defensive tackle became one of several injury-ravaged positions for a group that entered the season as a top NFC contender and finished 9-7, before a wild-card round loss to Seattle.
Ridgeway came to the Eagles last spring in a trade with Indianapolis, for a seventh-round pick. The Colts drafted him in the fourth round in 2016, out of Texas.
More updates to come ...