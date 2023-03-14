Source: James Bradberry returning to the Eagles with $38 million deal

All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry is returning to the Eagles, according to league sources.

Bradberry’s deal, which was first reported by ESPN, spans three years and is worth $38 million with $20 million guaranteed.

The signing is a significant development for the Eagles secondary, which entered the offseason in flux with starting safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps as well as Bradberry all hitting the open market. The Eagles also gave veteran cornerback Darius Slay permission to seek a trade partner after contract restructuring talks went south.

Bradberry signed with the Eagles last offseason on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million after the Giants released him as a cap casualty late in the free-agency process. He viewed the short-term contract as an opportunity to prove his worth and cash in for a lucrative contract and had one of the best years of his career with the Eagles en route to Super Bowl LVII.