Todd Gurley has become the latest player to illustrate why NFL teams are often reluctant to hand out big money to high-usage running backs. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams released the 25-year-old just two years after giving him a massive extension.
Gurley’s contract was supposed to last through 2023, but injuries have slowed down the two-time All-Pro running back. He was set to earn over $14 million per year.
The Rams reportedly tried trading Gurley, their first-round pick in 2015, but Gurley’s contract was too lofty for another team to take on. His deal trailed only Ezekiel Elliott’s — which was signed last offseason — in total value.
Gurley had $7.5 million in guaranteed money owed to him next year. The Rams will have to eat between $11.75 and $20.15 million in dead money depending on whether the release is made official before or after June 1. Gurley is free to find a new team immediately, though.
The Rams dubiously made Gurley the highest-paid running back in the NFL with two years left on his rookie contract in 2018. He made the All-Pro team in consecutive years between 2017-18, rushing for 2,556 total yards and 30 touchdowns in the two seasons.
Last season, Gurley ran for 857 yards on 223 carries. His 3.8 yards per carry was the worst average he managed since 2016.
The Rams and Eagles share some similarities financially. Both teams are coming to grips with a high-priced quarterback after the 2016 NFL draft, which sent Jared Goff to Los Angeles and Carson Wentz to Philadelphia. Goff counts for $36 million against the cap next season, while Wentz’s cap hit will be $18 million next year and $34 million the year after.
Both teams also entered the offseason with decisions to make about fixing a bleak contract situation. The Rams chose to cut Gurley, but the Eagles still have to figure out what to do with injured and possibly disgruntled receiver Alshon Jeffery.
Jeffery counts for over $15 million against the cap next season. The Eagles could save $10 million in cap space and spread out $16 million in dead money over three years if he’s released before June 1.