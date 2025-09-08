Three Eagles finish in the top 10 of NFL jersey sales thanks to Super Bowl boon

As if you didn’t already commonly see Eagles jerseys out and about in Philadelphia, the Birds’ apparel sales have skyrocketed even further after the Super Bowl LIX win.

Three Birds players rank among the top 10 most-purchased jerseys from March through July, including the top two slots. NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley took the top spot on the list, and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts slid right in at second.

But the Eagles’ biggest breakout star was cornerback Cooper DeJean, whose pick-six in the Super Bowl made him a local legend and carried him to No. 6 on the list, just ahead of the player he intercepted, Patrick Mahomes (whom the NFL Players Association forgot to even include on its initial release of the list), and Lamar Jackson.

Here’s the full top 10:

Saquon Barkley, Eagles Jalen Hurts, Eagles Jayden Daniels, Commanders Josh Allen, Bills Shedeur Sanders, Browns Cooper DeJean, Eagles Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Lamar Jackson, Ravens Bo Nix, Broncos Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

The Eagles had six players in the top 50, the most of any NFL franchise. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith made the top 50 at Nos. 39 and No. 41, respectively, and Jalen Carter was the final Eagle to rank on the list, coming in at No. 48.