Eagles

Three Eagles finish in the top 10 of NFL jersey sales thanks to Super Bowl boon

Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and Cooper DeJean rank in the top 10 most-purchased jerseys from March through July.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (left) fist-bumps running back Saquon Barkley after their Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer

As if you didn’t already commonly see Eagles jerseys out and about in Philadelphia, the Birds’ apparel sales have skyrocketed even further after the Super Bowl LIX win.

Three Birds players rank among the top 10 most-purchased jerseys from March through July, including the top two slots. NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley took the top spot on the list, and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts slid right in at second.

But the Eagles’ biggest breakout star was cornerback Cooper DeJean, whose pick-six in the Super Bowl made him a local legend and carried him to No. 6 on the list, just ahead of the player he intercepted, Patrick Mahomes (whom the NFL Players Association forgot to even include on its initial release of the list), and Lamar Jackson.

Here’s the full top 10:

  1. Saquon Barkley, Eagles

  2. Jalen Hurts, Eagles

  3. Jayden Daniels, Commanders

  4. Josh Allen, Bills

  5. Shedeur Sanders, Browns

  6. Cooper DeJean, Eagles

  7. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

  8. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

  9. Bo Nix, Broncos

  10. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

The Eagles had six players in the top 50, the most of any NFL franchise. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith made the top 50 at Nos. 39 and No. 41, respectively, and Jalen Carter was the final Eagle to rank on the list, coming in at No. 48.