1. Bengals

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

The only question remaining is whether the virtual draft will prevent the Bengals from getting their pick in on time.

2. Redskins

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

The highest-rated prospect should be a no-brainer here. Then it starts to get interesting.

3. Lions

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Thinking that the Lions will go cornerback here to replace Darius Slay would be a mistake, but Okudah could be a top-3 talent.

4. N.Y. Giants

Tristan Wirfs, T, Iowa

The Giants’ bluff doesn’t fool quarterback-needy teams, and they address their decade-long offensive line woes.

5. Dolphins

Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson

Miami needs a quarterback, but they don’t love the options here, and instead take the best available talent.

6. Chargers

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Despite the concerns about durability, Tua’s accuracy and efficiency are too good to pass up.

The Phillip Rivers era is over for the Chargers. Does the Tua Tagovailoa era begin?
7. Panthers

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Matt Ruhle snags a stud and addresses a great need in one fell swoop.

8. Cardinals

Jedrick Wills, T, Alabama

Arizona gets a protector for Kyle Murray’s blindside.

9. Jaguars

Mekhi Becton, T, Louisville

There are concerns about Becton’s size, but his considerable wingspan makes him less of a reach here.

10. Browns

Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia

The early run on tackles continues. This could be a trade-up spot for the Eagles if they desperately crave one of the top receivers.

11. N.Y. Jets

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Joe Douglas could look to move out after the run on tackles, but Sam Darnold needs playmakers, too.

12. Raiders

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

CeeDee Lamb in Vegas has the potential for disaster, so Mike Mayock takes the safe bet.

13. 49ers

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

San Fran speed-dials the Lamb pick in and secures the receiver spot opposite Deebo Samuel.

14. Buccaneers

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Kinlaw’s injury history drops him out of the top 10, but the Bucs secure a monster for their line.

15. Broncos

K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

Chaisson is raw, but he has great upside and Denver has to start preparing for the end of the Von Miller era.

16. Falcons

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

There’s an argument to be made that Henderson projects better than Okudah.

17. Cowboys

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

His athleticism pops off the film. He should be a good match for Dallas’ 4-3 scheme.

Will Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert be around for the QB-needy Dolphins at 18? If he is, they should take him.
18. Dolphins

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Miami’s patience is rewarded, and the Dolphins get their quarterback – unless the Saints, Patriots, or Packers jump them.

19. Raiders

A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Too many mock drafts base their picks on team needs. I’m not that original.

20. Jaguars

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

I wouldn’t rely on Gardner Minshew if I were Jacksonville.

21. Eagles

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

I see the Eagles dropping for a receiver more than I see them taking one here. But Jefferson makes more sense than a move-up.

22. Vikings

A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

A cornerback could be taken, or even a receiver, but Epenesa has great value.

23. Patriots

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

New England needs offensive firepower, but Bill Belichick likes to subvert expectations.

24. Saints

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

If Sean Payton can’t get a quarterback at this point, he may trade back. Queen, though, would give the Saints some speed on defense.

25. Vikings

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

A recent core muscle surgery could scare away some teams, but Aiyuk is too polished to fall far.

Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk could give Kirk Cousins a nice new target.
26. Dolphins

Austin Jackson, T, Southern Cal

Miami waits only eight picks before finding Herbert a bodyguard.

27. Seahawks

Joshua Jones, T, Houston

Seattle takes another shot at finding a long-term solution to protecting Russell Wilson.

28. Ravens

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Murray would look nice in the middle of Baltimore’s 3-4 defense.

29. Titans

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Trevon Diggs could be the cornerback here.

30. Packers

Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

Green Bay needs receivers, but it can stockpile there in the later rounds.

31. 49ers

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Used to picking in the top 5, San Fran goes defense with its original pick.

32. Chiefs

D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Yeah, yeah, I know, Andy Reid has never drafted a running back so high. But Swift can do it all.