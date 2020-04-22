Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
The only question remaining is whether the virtual draft will prevent the Bengals from getting their pick in on time.
Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
The highest-rated prospect should be a no-brainer here. Then it starts to get interesting.
Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
Thinking that the Lions will go cornerback here to replace Darius Slay would be a mistake, but Okudah could be a top-3 talent.
Tristan Wirfs, T, Iowa
The Giants’ bluff doesn’t fool quarterback-needy teams, and they address their decade-long offensive line woes.
Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson
Miami needs a quarterback, but they don’t love the options here, and instead take the best available talent.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Despite the concerns about durability, Tua’s accuracy and efficiency are too good to pass up.
Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
Matt Ruhle snags a stud and addresses a great need in one fell swoop.
Jedrick Wills, T, Alabama
Arizona gets a protector for Kyle Murray’s blindside.
Mekhi Becton, T, Louisville
There are concerns about Becton’s size, but his considerable wingspan makes him less of a reach here.
Andrew Thomas, T, Georgia
The early run on tackles continues. This could be a trade-up spot for the Eagles if they desperately crave one of the top receivers.
Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
Joe Douglas could look to move out after the run on tackles, but Sam Darnold needs playmakers, too.
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
CeeDee Lamb in Vegas has the potential for disaster, so Mike Mayock takes the safe bet.
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
San Fran speed-dials the Lamb pick in and secures the receiver spot opposite Deebo Samuel.
Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
Kinlaw’s injury history drops him out of the top 10, but the Bucs secure a monster for their line.
K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
Chaisson is raw, but he has great upside and Denver has to start preparing for the end of the Von Miller era.
C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
There’s an argument to be made that Henderson projects better than Okudah.
Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
His athleticism pops off the film. He should be a good match for Dallas’ 4-3 scheme.
Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
Miami’s patience is rewarded, and the Dolphins get their quarterback – unless the Saints, Patriots, or Packers jump them.
A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
Too many mock drafts base their picks on team needs. I’m not that original.
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
I wouldn’t rely on Gardner Minshew if I were Jacksonville.
Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
I see the Eagles dropping for a receiver more than I see them taking one here. But Jefferson makes more sense than a move-up.
A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
A cornerback could be taken, or even a receiver, but Epenesa has great value.
Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
New England needs offensive firepower, but Bill Belichick likes to subvert expectations.
Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
If Sean Payton can’t get a quarterback at this point, he may trade back. Queen, though, would give the Saints some speed on defense.
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
A recent core muscle surgery could scare away some teams, but Aiyuk is too polished to fall far.
Austin Jackson, T, Southern Cal
Miami waits only eight picks before finding Herbert a bodyguard.
Joshua Jones, T, Houston
Seattle takes another shot at finding a long-term solution to protecting Russell Wilson.
Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Murray would look nice in the middle of Baltimore’s 3-4 defense.
Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
Trevon Diggs could be the cornerback here.
Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
Green Bay needs receivers, but it can stockpile there in the later rounds.
Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
Used to picking in the top 5, San Fran goes defense with its original pick.
D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
Yeah, yeah, I know, Andy Reid has never drafted a running back so high. But Swift can do it all.