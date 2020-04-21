Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
If you saw Burrow play last year, you know he’s special. Cincinnati should draft him and then immediately work to build something around him.
Chase Young, edge rusher, Ohio State
Build an elite defensive line and hope quarterback Dwayne Haskins develops in his second year.
Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State
No trades allowed in my mock, so we’ll go with the best corner in the draft even if this may be more likely to happen with the fifth pick.
Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
The Giants could go with Isaiah Simmons here, but the right decision is to insulate Daniel Jones as much as they can.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Tagovailoa’s ability to make quick decisions, combined with his agility in the pocket, makes him special.
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
I prefer Love over Justin Herbert mostly because of upside. Love’s floor is lower, but in a good situation — like the Chargers’ — he could become an elite signal-caller.
Isaiah Simmons, LB/CB/S, Clemson
Head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow should be creative in deploying the All-American who played linebacker, slot corner, and safety at Clemson.
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
The Cardinals addressed their need at wide receiver by swindling the Houston Texans for DeAndre Hopkins, which frees them up use their first-rounder to improve their offensive front.
Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
The Jaguars would be happy to see Brown fall to them at the ninth pick. He’s a disruptive interior lineman for a team with a constantly growing list of needs.
Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
With Andrew Berry’s first pick since leaving the Eagles’ front office for the Browns top executive job, he should try to replicate what has made the Eagles successful the last few years: bookend offensive tackles.
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Thomas may be the third offensive tackle off the board, but he’s no consolation prize. He was steady in college football’s best conference for three straight years.
Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
The Raiders’ front office and coaching staff think the 29-year-old Derek Carr is a franchise quarterback. I don’t. Herbert gives them a fresh chance at getting one.
Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
The 49ers gave up DeForest Buckner — a Pro Bowl defensive tackle — to get the 13th pick. With it, they should get a potential Pro Bowler to replace Buckner.
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
The Bucs miss out on the run of offensive tackles in this mock draft, so they add another difference-making receiver for Tom Brady.
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
In this scenario, the Broncos are high-fiving because they get to choose between Alabama receiver brethren Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs.
C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
The Falcons need secondary help and Henderson is often seen going to them as the one who will provide it. He was one of the most productive corners in college football.
K’Lavon Chaisson, edge rusher, LSU
The Cowboys would have loved to see Henderson fall one more spot, and they’ll be tempted by Xavier McKinney here, but they address edge rusher instead.
Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
The Dolphins get back some of what they lost in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade with the pick they earned from sending the safety/corner to Pittsburgh.
Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
The Raiders could go wideout here, but why miss out on Fulton, a highly productive corner out of the SEC.
Yetur Gross-Matos, edge rusher, PSU
The Jaguars could go with a receiver like Henry Ruggs or Justin Jefferson, they could reach for a quarterback like Jalen Hurts, or they could do what I would suggest: add to the pass rush.
Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama
The Eagles get the speedster they so desperately need in this draft by the skin of their teeth. They can thank the Raiders for taking Herbert and the Broncos for drafting Jeudy instead of Ruggs.
Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
Adam Thielen is a solid slot receiver, and Reagor gives Minnesota a deep threat on the outside, making him a seamless replacement for Diggs.
A.J. Epenesa, edge rusher, Iowa
The Patriots bolster their pass rush with Epenesa, a productive rusher in college who saw his draft stock fall after so-so combine testing.
Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
Queen gets to stay in the state and the Saints get a modern-day linebacker. Queen is a little undersize, but he has the strength and speed to be a three-down linebacker.
Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
Actual draft experts like the match between Johnson and the Minnesota defensive scheme, so let’s go with that.
Josh Jones, OT, Houston
The Dolphins didn’t reach for an offensive tackle earlier in the round and they’re rewarded for it now as Jones is available with their third and final first-rounder.
Austin Jackson, OT, USC
Seattle has an appreciation for athletic offensive tackles and Jackson fits the bill, according to the draft experts.
D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
Typically a first-round running back is prohibitive, but adding Swift, a Mount Airy native, to the Ravens’ explosive offense makes too much sense.
Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Jefferson checks a lot of boxes, he was extremely productive in a major conference, he’s considered a solid route-runner for his age, and he tested well at the combine.
Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
Those tracking data taken at the Senior Bowl love Mims about as much as they loved Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel last year.
K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
This is early for Hamler and this match makes a lot more sense in a world where the 49ers trade back, which they almost certainly will.
Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
Andy Reid shores up the interior of his offensive line. If Swift got past the Ravens, he could go here.