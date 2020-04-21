1. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

If you saw Burrow play last year, you know he’s special. Cincinnati should draft him and then immediately work to build something around him.

2. Washington

Chase Young, edge rusher, Ohio State

Build an elite defensive line and hope quarterback Dwayne Haskins develops in his second year.

3. Detroit Lions

Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

No trades allowed in my mock, so we’ll go with the best corner in the draft even if this may be more likely to happen with the fifth pick.

4. New York Giants

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

The Giants could go with Isaiah Simmons here, but the right decision is to insulate Daniel Jones as much as they can.

5. Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Tagovailoa’s ability to make quick decisions, combined with his agility in the pocket, makes him special.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

I prefer Love over Justin Herbert mostly because of upside. Love’s floor is lower, but in a good situation — like the Chargers’ — he could become an elite signal-caller.

7. Carolina Panthers

Isaiah Simmons, LB/CB/S, Clemson

Head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow should be creative in deploying the All-American who played linebacker, slot corner, and safety at Clemson.

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs could give second-year QB Kyler Murray some time to throw ... or run.
Charlie Neibergall / AP
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs could give second-year QB Kyler Murray some time to throw ... or run.

8. Arizona Cardinals

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

The Cardinals addressed their need at wide receiver by swindling the Houston Texans for DeAndre Hopkins, which frees them up use their first-rounder to improve their offensive front.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The Jaguars would be happy to see Brown fall to them at the ninth pick. He’s a disruptive interior lineman for a team with a constantly growing list of needs.

10. Cleveland Browns

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

With Andrew Berry’s first pick since leaving the Eagles’ front office for the Browns top executive job, he should try to replicate what has made the Eagles successful the last few years: bookend offensive tackles.

11. New York Jets

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Thomas may be the third offensive tackle off the board, but he’s no consolation prize. He was steady in college football’s best conference for three straight years.

12. Las Vegas Raiders

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

The Raiders’ front office and coaching staff think the 29-year-old Derek Carr is a franchise quarterback. I don’t. Herbert gives them a fresh chance at getting one.

13. San Francisco 49ers

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The 49ers gave up DeForest Buckner — a Pro Bowl defensive tackle — to get the 13th pick. With it, they should get a potential Pro Bowler to replace Buckner.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The Bucs miss out on the run of offensive tackles in this mock draft, so they add another difference-making receiver for Tom Brady.

15. Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

In this scenario, the Broncos are high-fiving because they get to choose between Alabama receiver brethren Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs.

16. Atlanta Falcons

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

The Falcons need secondary help and Henderson is often seen going to them as the one who will provide it. He was one of the most productive corners in college football.

17. Dallas Cowboys

K’Lavon Chaisson, edge rusher, LSU

The Cowboys would have loved to see Henderson fall one more spot, and they’ll be tempted by Xavier McKinney here, but they address edge rusher instead.

18. Miami Dolphins

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Dolphins get back some of what they lost in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade with the pick they earned from sending the safety/corner to Pittsburgh.

LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton could be too good for the Raiders to pass up.
Gerald Herbert / AP
LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton could be too good for the Raiders to pass up.

19. Las Vegas Raiders

Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

The Raiders could go wideout here, but why miss out on Fulton, a highly productive corner out of the SEC.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

Yetur Gross-Matos, edge rusher, PSU

The Jaguars could go with a receiver like Henry Ruggs or Justin Jefferson, they could reach for a quarterback like Jalen Hurts, or they could do what I would suggest: add to the pass rush.

21. Eagles

Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama

The Eagles get the speedster they so desperately need in this draft by the skin of their teeth. They can thank the Raiders for taking Herbert and the Broncos for drafting Jeudy instead of Ruggs.

22. Minnesota Vikings

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Adam Thielen is a solid slot receiver, and Reagor gives Minnesota a deep threat on the outside, making him a seamless replacement for Diggs.

23. New England Patriots

A.J. Epenesa, edge rusher, Iowa

The Patriots bolster their pass rush with Epenesa, a productive rusher in college who saw his draft stock fall after so-so combine testing.

24. New Orleans Saints

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Queen gets to stay in the state and the Saints get a modern-day linebacker. Queen is a little undersize, but he has the strength and speed to be a three-down linebacker.

25. Minnesota Vikings

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Actual draft experts like the match between Johnson and the Minnesota defensive scheme, so let’s go with that.

26. Miami Dolphins

Josh Jones, OT, Houston

The Dolphins didn’t reach for an offensive tackle earlier in the round and they’re rewarded for it now as Jones is available with their third and final first-rounder.

Seattle could be in the market for an athletic tackle like Southern California's Austin Jackson.
Orlando Ramirez / AP
Seattle could be in the market for an athletic tackle like Southern California's Austin Jackson.

27. Seattle Seahawks

Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Seattle has an appreciation for athletic offensive tackles and Jackson fits the bill, according to the draft experts.

28. Baltimore Ravens

D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Typically a first-round running back is prohibitive, but adding Swift, a Mount Airy native, to the Ravens’ explosive offense makes too much sense.

29. Tennessee Titans

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Jefferson checks a lot of boxes, he was extremely productive in a major conference, he’s considered a solid route-runner for his age, and he tested well at the combine.

30. Green Bay Packers

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Those tracking data taken at the Senior Bowl love Mims about as much as they loved Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel last year.

31. San Francisco

K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

This is early for Hamler and this match makes a lot more sense in a world where the 49ers trade back, which they almost certainly will.

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

Andy Reid shores up the interior of his offensive line. If Swift got past the Ravens, he could go here.