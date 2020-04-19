1. Bengals

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

There will be trade offers. Bengals need to spend the next three days learning how to just say no.

2. Redskins

Chase Young, ER, Ohio State

They have greater needs, but difference-makers like Young don’t grow on trees.

3. Lions

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Darius Slay wasn’t Matt Patricia’s cup of tea. Okudah will be.

4. Giants

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

The defense is a sieve. But protecting your franchise quarterback is GM Dave Gettleman’s top priority.

The Dolphins need a franchise QB, and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa should be on the board for them.
5. Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Tua or Justin Herbert? Unless Dolphins have worries about Tua’s hip injury, this shouldn’t be a tough decision.

6. Chargers

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

With Philip Rivers gone, the Chargers will take the last of the three top-tier quarterbacks.

7. Panthers

Derrick Brown, INT DL, Auburn

Matt Rhule needs just about everything. Isaiah Simmons would be intriguing, but Brown addresses their biggest need.

8. Cardinals

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

A Kyler Murray-CeeDee Lamb reunion will be tempting. But a bigger priority is keeping Murray upright.

9. Jaguars

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

UF defensive coordinator Todd Grantham called Henderson the best corner he’s ever coached.

10. Browns

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Simmons would be a good chess piece to have v. Lamar Jackson, but the Browns need an OT.

11. Jets

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

They need to upgrade O-line and WR corps. But if Simmons slides to them, Joe Douglas would be nuts to pass on him.

12. Raiders

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Antonio who?

13. 49ers

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

With no picks in Rounds 2-4, Niners could trade down. But Kyle Shanahan isn’t going to pass on a chance to get Jeudy.

Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas could offer Tom Brady some protection.
14. Bucs

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Tom Brady has some terrific receivers to throw to in Tampa. Thomas will help give him the time to find them.

15. Broncos

Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama

The Broncos need a wide receiver. Ruggs still is on the board. This isn’t rocket science.

16. Falcons

Javon Kinlaw, DT, Mississippi State

Kinlaw still is raw, but Dan Quinn will be intrigued by his potential and 85-inch wingspan.

17. Cowboys

K’Lavon Chaisson, ER, LSU

Chaisson and Demarcus Lawrence would give the Cowboys a nice 1-2 edge-rush punch.

18. Dolphins

D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

After getting their quarterback earlier in the round, they can use this pick to get him a versatile weapon.

19. Raiders

A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Mike Mayock took a tall, rangy Clemson corner in the second round last year (Trayvon Mullen). This year, he’ll take another one in the first.

20. Jaguars

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Another versatile matchup chess piece with elite speed.

21. Eagles

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

This will be one of the easiest decisions Howie Roseman ever has made if Jefferson still is on the board at 21.

22. Vikings

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Solid man-cover guy. Only question is whether Vikings can get past his three shoulder surgeries the last four years.

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen has the kind of versatility that Bill Belichick would love.
23. Patriots

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Giving Bill Belichick a versatile weapon like Queen should be illegal.

24. Saints

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

A versatile do-it-all safety who has been compared to ex-Eagles/new Saint Malcolm Jenkins.

25. Vikings

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Aiyuk would be a nice replacement for Stefon Diggs.

26. Dolphins

A.J. Epenesa, ER, Iowa

Dolphins had just 23 sacks last year. Epenesa, a heavy-handed power rusher, should help improve that number.

27. Seahawks

Austin Jackson, OT, USC

The last O-lineman the Seahawks took in the first round has started 60 games in four years (Germain Ifedi).

28. Ravens

Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

Baun had 12½ sacks and 19½ tackles for losses last season.

29. Titans

Ross Blacklock, INT DL, TCU

The Titans shipped Jurrell Casey to Denver for a seventh-round pick. Blacklock could be his replacement.

30. Packers

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Packers need to start thinking about life after Aaron Rodgers.

31. 49ers

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The Niners’ three top corners – Richard Sherman, Ahkello Witherspoon and K’Waun Williams – all will be UFAs after 2020 season.

32. Chiefs

Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Chiefs lost one corner (Kendall Fuller) to free agency. The other (Bashaud Breeland) only re-upped for one year.