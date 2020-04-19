Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
There will be trade offers. Bengals need to spend the next three days learning how to just say no.
Chase Young, ER, Ohio State
They have greater needs, but difference-makers like Young don’t grow on trees.
Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
Darius Slay wasn’t Matt Patricia’s cup of tea. Okudah will be.
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
The defense is a sieve. But protecting your franchise quarterback is GM Dave Gettleman’s top priority.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Tua or Justin Herbert? Unless Dolphins have worries about Tua’s hip injury, this shouldn’t be a tough decision.
Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
With Philip Rivers gone, the Chargers will take the last of the three top-tier quarterbacks.
Derrick Brown, INT DL, Auburn
Matt Rhule needs just about everything. Isaiah Simmons would be intriguing, but Brown addresses their biggest need.
Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
A Kyler Murray-CeeDee Lamb reunion will be tempting. But a bigger priority is keeping Murray upright.
C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
UF defensive coordinator Todd Grantham called Henderson the best corner he’s ever coached.
Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
Simmons would be a good chess piece to have v. Lamar Jackson, but the Browns need an OT.
Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
They need to upgrade O-line and WR corps. But if Simmons slides to them, Joe Douglas would be nuts to pass on him.
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Antonio who?
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
With no picks in Rounds 2-4, Niners could trade down. But Kyle Shanahan isn’t going to pass on a chance to get Jeudy.
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Tom Brady has some terrific receivers to throw to in Tampa. Thomas will help give him the time to find them.
Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama
The Broncos need a wide receiver. Ruggs still is on the board. This isn’t rocket science.
Javon Kinlaw, DT, Mississippi State
Kinlaw still is raw, but Dan Quinn will be intrigued by his potential and 85-inch wingspan.
K’Lavon Chaisson, ER, LSU
Chaisson and Demarcus Lawrence would give the Cowboys a nice 1-2 edge-rush punch.
D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
After getting their quarterback earlier in the round, they can use this pick to get him a versatile weapon.
A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
Mike Mayock took a tall, rangy Clemson corner in the second round last year (Trayvon Mullen). This year, he’ll take another one in the first.
Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Another versatile matchup chess piece with elite speed.
Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
This will be one of the easiest decisions Howie Roseman ever has made if Jefferson still is on the board at 21.
Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
Solid man-cover guy. Only question is whether Vikings can get past his three shoulder surgeries the last four years.
Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
Giving Bill Belichick a versatile weapon like Queen should be illegal.
Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
A versatile do-it-all safety who has been compared to ex-Eagles/new Saint Malcolm Jenkins.
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
Aiyuk would be a nice replacement for Stefon Diggs.
A.J. Epenesa, ER, Iowa
Dolphins had just 23 sacks last year. Epenesa, a heavy-handed power rusher, should help improve that number.
Austin Jackson, OT, USC
The last O-lineman the Seahawks took in the first round has started 60 games in four years (Germain Ifedi).
Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
Baun had 12½ sacks and 19½ tackles for losses last season.
Ross Blacklock, INT DL, TCU
The Titans shipped Jurrell Casey to Denver for a seventh-round pick. Blacklock could be his replacement.
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
Packers need to start thinking about life after Aaron Rodgers.
Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
The Niners’ three top corners – Richard Sherman, Ahkello Witherspoon and K’Waun Williams – all will be UFAs after 2020 season.
Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Chiefs lost one corner (Kendall Fuller) to free agency. The other (Bashaud Breeland) only re-upped for one year.