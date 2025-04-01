NFL owners approve overtime rule change and expand video replay assist

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The NFL passed a rule change Tuesday to allow each team possession in overtime, slightly amending a proposal from the Eagles going into this week’s annual league meetings.

The team’s original proposal was to bring the recently implemented overtime rules used in the playoffs to the regular season. The league voted in the new postseason format in 2022 that included 15-minute periods in which both teams would have one possession to determine a winner. If the game remained tied after the initial two possessions, the next score would decide the game.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Source: NFL owners table conversations on Tush Push’s future for now

On Tuesday, the league passed the rule change to mimic the postseason format but with a 10-minute overtime period instead.

The league also passed a proposal from the NFL competition committee to expand the replay video assistant’s “ability to advise the on-field officials on specific, objective aspects of a play and/or to address game administration issues when clear and obvious video evidence is present.”

The NFL had already broadened the scope of the replay assistant going into last season, allowing video reviews to influence intentional grounding, roughing the passer, and late hits out-of-bounds calls. The new rule will reportedly include hits on a defenseless player, horse-collar tackles, tripping, and face mask penalties, among others.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.