Not gonna be my biggest wager because I’m nervous about two things. First is the health of Alex Smith. He has a calf issue, which has limited his mobility, and he just looks kinda fragile. And if Taylor Heinicke has to come in at some point, Uh oh. The other issue is TB12. Obviously the G.O.A.T. of QBs. His playoff experience is RIDONKULOUS! He has the most wins (30), completions (1,025), passing yards (11,388), TD passes (73), and don’t see him going home just yet. The Bucs come in on fire, winning four in a row, but the teams they beat (Minny, Atlanta twice and Detroit) are all bottom feeders. Thinking Tampa, but not gonna push any chips in because 8.5/9 is too much.