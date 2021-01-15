OH BOY. My fingers are twitching because after three weeks of BEST-BETTING Baltimore, I’m switching sides. Also PRAYING for snow. Why? Buffalo QB Josh Allen spent his college years in Laramie, Wyo., so snow (64 inches per year), cold weather and wind were just another Saturday. Baltimore’s electric Lamar Jackson was born and raised in Pompano Beach, Fla., where the average snowfall is, let’s see, ZERO! NADA! NONE! When asked about playing in the snow, Jackson said, “Saturday would be my first time playing football in the snow, if it does. Hopefully, it don’t.”