Hello, Eagles fans.
If you’re thinking the game this weekend is going to be just as easy as the first meeting, when the Birds crushed the Cowboys, 23-9, remember that Ben DiNucci was the quarterback for Dallas back then.
Who?
Exactly.
Here are my picks for all the games, and those of our staff. Good luck.
Help me! Last week, I wondered why the 49ers were a -3.5 point favorite over the Cowboys. Couldn’t figure it out, so we rocked Dallas and cashed. Same deal this week. Wondering why the Igles are a -2 point chalk against the ‘Boys down in Dallas? Obviously, the Birds offense is a totally new species with Jalen HurtSYLVANIA under center. J-Hurts has thrown for 505 yards, 4 TDs and rumbled for 169 rushing yards. The only negative is his 55.1% completion rate. But if you look across the field, Andy Dalton has put 71 points on the board in the last two games, and last week it was without Zeke Elliott. If you’re thinking this is gonna be just as easy as the first meeting when the Igles crushed the Cowboys, 23-9, remember Ben DiNucci was the QB for Dallas. Who? Exactly my point. Since the Green Machine has had trouble as a favorite, covering only one of six this season, it’s a light Leaning Tower of Pisa to the Star.
For all the skeptics yelling about Drew Brees, tune in. Yes, Brees was dreadful in the first half last week against the Chiefs in his first game back (5 of 16 for just 87 yards and an INT). The Saints will come with nostrils flaring as they look to clinch the NFC South and possibly get a bye in the first round. And there’s also a little matter of revenge. Minny rolled into the Superdome and knocked New Orleans out of the playoffs, so set your clocks. It’s payback time.
Wanted to bring this ridiculous number to your attention. To say that Tampa starts slow is a huge understatement. The Bucs have been outscored, 59-7, in the 1st quarter this season, so we’re gonna buy some Motown at around +3 points.
At 8-6, Arizona is hanging by a thread for the final NFC playoff spot. The good news is, San Francisco is now down to its third-string QB, C.J. Beathard, with Josh Rosen coming off the Tampa Bay practice squad as the backup. Yuck!
Miami needs to win out in order to make the playoffs, and since the Fish are 5-0 out West, my magic 8-ball says, ‘It is certain.’
Two teams playing out the string and would rather have soon-to-be rookie of the year Justin Herbert than Drew Lock.
Cleveland is gonna be real careful with the Steelers on deck, which is why we’re looking to New York for the back door cover.
Not thrilled laying a snowman, or betting more than my kid’s allowance, but this is one team that Houston can handle.
Was thinking about buying Steel for a bounce-back, but there’s a reason why the Horseshoes are favored. At the moment, they’re better.
Chicago is your winner, but since Da Bears have covered only one of the last nine as a favorite, we’ll tickle The Mustache.
If we had more faith in Dwayne Haskins, this woulda been up in best bet territory because of Washington’s wicked D.
Last week, there were three double-digit favorites on the board. The only one that covered was Baltimore, blowing away the Jaguars, 40-14. If you like that sound of 40, get ready. The Ravens scored 47 two weeks ago against the Browns, and since losing to the Steelers, they have totaled 121 in the last three games. And the reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, has been tremendous, with 10 TDs and 253 rushing yards. Baltimore must have the last two wins to have any shot at the playoffs. This one should be another breeze since the New Yorkers have managed a measly 13 points in the last two games. Then it’s off to Cincy, which will be another easy W to close the season. Looked back on the Ravens results against lousy teams, and they love to run it up. They beat Houston 33-16, Cincinnati 27-3, Dallas 34-17, and Jax 40-14. There’s just one thing left to say. This is my best bet, baby.
Kaycee could win by 30 if they wanted, but with an 0-5-1 spread run since early November, we’ll tickle the ATL.
You could say that Los Angeles was looking ahead to this game after getting humiliated by the Jets. Or, you could say the Rams ain’t all that. Then there’s the issue of home cooking. Russell Wilson loves to play in Seattle but not so much on the road. His record at home is 6-1 straight up, 5-2 against the spread. On the road, it’s just 4-3 SU and 2-5 ATS. Stats at home (118.9 QB rating, 24 TDs, 4 INTs). Stats on the road (96.2 QB rating, 13 TDs, nine INTs).
Love to watch defenders bounce off Derrick Henry, and his stiff arms are a thing of beauty. But there is another RB in this game, and his name is Aaron Jones. He ain’t Henry, but he did rumble for 1,084 yards last season and is sitting at 968 this season. The Cheeseheads have won six of the last seven and will clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with two more wins. Gonna buy the hook down to -3, and also take some cheese and throw it at the Pack to win the 1st quarter at -1.5.
The King is dead. Long live the King. If Pitt loses, the Buffs can get the No. 2 seed. Watch that game first, then bet second.
Last week
Ed Barkowitz: 9-5-2, Marcus Hayes: 9-5-2, Paul Domowitch: 8-6-2, Vegas Vic: 7-7-2, EJ Smith: 6-8-2, Les Bowen: 4-10-2, Jeff McLane: 4-10-2.
Picking Eagles’ games
Ed Barkowitz 9-5, Marcus Hayes 8-6, Les Bowen 7-7, Vegas Vic 7-7, EJ Smith 6-8, Paul Domowitch 4-10, Jeff McLane 2-12.