Last week, there were three double-digit favorites on the board. The only one that covered was Baltimore, blowing away the Jaguars, 40-14. If you like that sound of 40, get ready. The Ravens scored 47 two weeks ago against the Browns, and since losing to the Steelers, they have totaled 121 in the last three games. And the reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, has been tremendous, with 10 TDs and 253 rushing yards. Baltimore must have the last two wins to have any shot at the playoffs. This one should be another breeze since the New Yorkers have managed a measly 13 points in the last two games. Then it’s off to Cincy, which will be another easy W to close the season. Looked back on the Ravens results against lousy teams, and they love to run it up. They beat Houston 33-16, Cincinnati 27-3, Dallas 34-17, and Jax 40-14. There’s just one thing left to say. This is my best bet, baby.