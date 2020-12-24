Hello, Eagles fans.

If you’re thinking the game this weekend is going to be just as easy as the first meeting, when the Birds crushed the Cowboys, 23-9, remember that Ben DiNucci was the quarterback for Dallas back then.

Related stories

Who?

Exactly.

Here are my picks for all the games, and those of our staff. Good luck.

Sunday

Eagles (2) COWBOYS (49.5), 4:25 p.m. (Fox29)

Help me! Last week, I wondered why the 49ers were a -3.5 point favorite over the Cowboys. Couldn’t figure it out, so we rocked Dallas and cashed. Same deal this week. Wondering why the Igles are a -2 point chalk against the ‘Boys down in Dallas? Obviously, the Birds offense is a totally new species with Jalen HurtSYLVANIA under center. J-Hurts has thrown for 505 yards, 4 TDs and rumbled for 169 rushing yards. The only negative is his 55.1% completion rate. But if you look across the field, Andy Dalton has put 71 points on the board in the last two games, and last week it was without Zeke Elliott. If you’re thinking this is gonna be just as easy as the first meeting when the Igles crushed the Cowboys, 23-9, remember Ben DiNucci was the QB for Dallas. Who? Exactly my point. Since the Green Machine has had trouble as a favorite, covering only one of six this season, it’s a light Leaning Tower of Pisa to the Star.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Eagles
Les Bowen
Eagles
Paul Domowitch
Eagles
Marcus Hayes
Eagles
Jeff McLane
Cowboys
EJ Smith
Eagles
Vegas Vic
Cowboys

Friday

SAINTS (7) Vikings (51.5), 4:30 p.m. (Fox, NFLN, Amazon)

For all the skeptics yelling about Drew Brees, tune in. Yes, Brees was dreadful in the first half last week against the Chiefs in his first game back (5 of 16 for just 87 yards and an INT). The Saints will come with nostrils flaring as they look to clinch the NFC South and possibly get a bye in the first round. And there’s also a little matter of revenge. Minny rolled into the Superdome and knocked New Orleans out of the playoffs, so set your clocks. It’s payback time.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Vikings
Les Bowen
Saints
Paul Domowitch
Vikings
Marcus Hayes
Vikings
Jeff McLane
Vikings
EJ Smith
Saints
Vegas Vic
Saints

Saturday

Buccaneers (9) LIONS (54), 1 p.m. (NFLN)

Wanted to bring this ridiculous number to your attention. To say that Tampa starts slow is a huge understatement. The Bucs have been outscored, 59-7, in the 1st quarter this season, so we’re gonna buy some Motown at around +3 points.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Lions
Les Bowen
Buccaneers
Paul Domowitch
Buccaneers
Marcus Hayes
Lions
Jeff McLane
Lions
EJ Smith
Buccaneers
Vegas Vic
Lions

CARDINALS (5) 49ers (49.5), 4:30 p.m. (Amazon)

At 8-6, Arizona is hanging by a thread for the final NFC playoff spot. The good news is, San Francisco is now down to its third-string QB, C.J. Beathard, with Josh Rosen coming off the Tampa Bay practice squad as the backup. Yuck!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Cardinals
Les Bowen
Cardinals
Paul Domowitch
Cardinals (Best Bet of Week)
Marcus Hayes
Cardinals
Jeff McLane
Cardinals
EJ Smith
49ers
Vegas Vic
Cardinals

Dolphins (3) RAIDERS (47.5), 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)

Miami needs to win out in order to make the playoffs, and since the Fish are 5-0 out West, my magic 8-ball says, ‘It is certain.’

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Dolphins
Les Bowen
Dolphins
Paul Domowitch
Dolphins
Marcus Hayes
Dolphins
Jeff McLane
Dolphins
EJ Smith
Dolphins
Vegas Vic
Dolphins

Sunday

CHARGERS (3) Broncos (48.5), 4:05 p.m.

Two teams playing out the string and would rather have soon-to-be rookie of the year Justin Herbert than Drew Lock.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Chargers
Les Bowen
Chargers
Paul Domowitch
Chargers
Marcus Hayes
Chargers
Jeff McLane
Chargers
EJ Smith
Chargers
Vegas Vic
Chargers
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert could be the rookie of the year.
Isaac Brekken / AP
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert could be the rookie of the year.

Browns (9.5) JETS (46.5), 1 p.m.

Cleveland is gonna be real careful with the Steelers on deck, which is why we’re looking to New York for the back door cover.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Browns
Les Bowen
Browns
Paul Domowitch
Browns
Marcus Hayes
Browns
Jeff McLane
Browns
EJ Smith
Browns
Vegas Vic
Jets

TEXANS (8) Bengals (46), 1 p.m.

Not thrilled laying a snowman, or betting more than my kid’s allowance, but this is one team that Houston can handle.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Bengals
Les Bowen
Texans
Paul Domowitch
Bengals
Marcus Hayes
Texans
Jeff McLane
Texans
EJ Smith
Texans
Vegas Vic
Texans

Colts (1.5) STEELERS (44.5), 1 p.m. (CBS3)

Was thinking about buying Steel for a bounce-back, but there’s a reason why the Horseshoes are favored. At the moment, they’re better.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Colts (Best Bet)
Les Bowen
Colts
Paul Domowitch
Steelers
Marcus Hayes
Colts
Jeff McLane
Steelers
EJ Smith
Colts
Vegas Vic
Colts

Bears (7.5) JAGUARS (47.5), 1 p.m.

Chicago is your winner, but since Da Bears have covered only one of the last nine as a favorite, we’ll tickle The Mustache.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Bears
Les Bowen
Bears
Paul Domowitch
Bears
Marcus Hayes
Bears
Jeff McLane
Bears (Best Bet)
EJ Smith
Jaguars
Vegas Vic
Jaguars

WASHINGTON (2,5) Panthers (44.5), 4:05

If we had more faith in Dwayne Haskins, this woulda been up in best bet territory because of Washington’s wicked D.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Panthers
Les Bowen
Washington
Paul Domowitch
Washington
Marcus Hayes
Panthers
Jeff McLane
Panthers
EJ Smith
Panthers
Vegas Vic
Washington
Has quarterback Dwayne Haskins already worn out his welcome in Washington?
Mark Tenally / AP
Has quarterback Dwayne Haskins already worn out his welcome in Washington?

RAVENS (11.5) Giants (45), 1 p.m. (Fox29)

Last week, there were three double-digit favorites on the board. The only one that covered was Baltimore, blowing away the Jaguars, 40-14. If you like that sound of 40, get ready. The Ravens scored 47 two weeks ago against the Browns, and since losing to the Steelers, they have totaled 121 in the last three games. And the reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, has been tremendous, with 10 TDs and 253 rushing yards. Baltimore must have the last two wins to have any shot at the playoffs. This one should be another breeze since the New Yorkers have managed a measly 13 points in the last two games. Then it’s off to Cincy, which will be another easy W to close the season. Looked back on the Ravens results against lousy teams, and they love to run it up. They beat Houston 33-16, Cincinnati 27-3, Dallas 34-17, and Jax 40-14. There’s just one thing left to say. This is my best bet, baby.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Ravens
Les Bowen
Ravens
Paul Domowitch
Giants
Marcus Hayes
Ravens (Best Bet)
Jeff McLane
Giants
EJ Smith
Ravens
Vegas Vic
Ravens (Best Bet)

CHIEFS (10.5) Falcons (53.5), 1 p.m.

Kaycee could win by 30 if they wanted, but with an 0-5-1 spread run since early November, we’ll tickle the ATL.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Chiefs
Les Bowen
Chiefs
Paul Domowitch
Chiefs
Marcus Hayes
Chiefs
Jeff McLane
Chiefs
EJ Smith
Chiefs
Vegas Vic
Falcons

SEAHAWKS (1.5) Rams (47.5), 4:25 p.m.

You could say that Los Angeles was looking ahead to this game after getting humiliated by the Jets. Or, you could say the Rams ain’t all that. Then there’s the issue of home cooking. Russell Wilson loves to play in Seattle but not so much on the road. His record at home is 6-1 straight up, 5-2 against the spread. On the road, it’s just 4-3 SU and 2-5 ATS. Stats at home (118.9 QB rating, 24 TDs, 4 INTs). Stats on the road (96.2 QB rating, 13 TDs, nine INTs).

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Seahawks
Les Bowen
Rams
Paul Domowitch
Seahawks
Marcus Hayes
Seahawks
Jeff McLane
Rams
EJ Smith
Seahawks
Vegas Vic
Seahawks
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is much better at home than on the road.
Tim Nwachukwu / MCT
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is much better at home than on the road.

PACKERS (3.5) Titans (56), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Love to watch defenders bounce off Derrick Henry, and his stiff arms are a thing of beauty. But there is another RB in this game, and his name is Aaron Jones. He ain’t Henry, but he did rumble for 1,084 yards last season and is sitting at 968 this season. The Cheeseheads have won six of the last seven and will clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with two more wins. Gonna buy the hook down to -3, and also take some cheese and throw it at the Pack to win the 1st quarter at -1.5.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Titans
Les Bowen
Packers
Paul Domowitch
Titans
Marcus Hayes
Packers
Jeff McLane
Titans
EJ Smith
Titans
Vegas Vic
Packers

Monday

Bills (7) PATRIOTS (46), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

The King is dead. Long live the King. If Pitt loses, the Buffs can get the No. 2 seed. Watch that game first, then bet second.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Bills
Les Bowen
Bills (Best Bet)
Paul Domowitch
Bills
Marcus Hayes
Bills
Jeff McLane
Bills
EJ Smith
Bills (Best Bet)
Vegas Vic
Bills

Standings

Best Bets
Overall
Pct.
1. Paul Domowitch
9-5-1
115-99-6
.534
2. Marcus Haye6
8-5-1
112-102-6
.523
3. Ed Barkowitz
7-7-1
112-102-6
.523
4. Vegas Vic
6-9
112-102-6
.523
5. EJ Smith
5-10
109-105-6
.509
6. Jeff McLane
7-7-1
101-113-6
.473
7. Les Bowen
7-8
97-117-6
.455

Last week

Ed Barkowitz: 9-5-2, Marcus Hayes: 9-5-2, Paul Domowitch: 8-6-2, Vegas Vic: 7-7-2, EJ Smith: 6-8-2, Les Bowen: 4-10-2, Jeff McLane: 4-10-2.

Picking Eagles’ games

Ed Barkowitz 9-5, Marcus Hayes 8-6, Les Bowen 7-7, Vegas Vic 7-7, EJ Smith 6-8, Paul Domowitch 4-10, Jeff McLane 2-12.