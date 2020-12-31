Before we get to the selection, Please treat week 17 like week 1. Dial your wagers back at least by half, maybe even two thirds, because there are just too many question marks everywhere. This game is rather simple, at least for Washington. Win and they’re in. If Dallas beats the Giants, the Football Team beat the Cowboys twice and would win the NFC Least. So, how to proceed. First, if any scam-dicapper is looking to take your money and tells you that they have the lock of the year in this game, on either side, run! How you gonna make a stand here when Washington’s starter Alex Smith is listed as questionable, Dwayne Haskins was waived, and the No. 3 QB, Taylor Heinicke, sounds more like a beer than an NFL QB. However, he did well after replacing Haskins, generating 160 yards with 10 first downs and a TD in two drives. Real simple. Washington wins, and they own the crown. A loss would give the crown to the winner of the Cowboys/Giants game. Very light Leaning Tower of Pisa to the kids from DC