It’s real simple this week, gang. If Washington wins, it owns the NFC Least Division crown. A Washington loss would give the title to the winner of the Cowboys-Giants game.
And who does Washington have to beat? A non-playoff team that needs no introduction. At least until next season.
Before we get to the selection, Please treat week 17 like week 1. Dial your wagers back at least by half, maybe even two thirds, because there are just too many question marks everywhere. This game is rather simple, at least for Washington. Win and they’re in. If Dallas beats the Giants, the Football Team beat the Cowboys twice and would win the NFC Least. So, how to proceed. First, if any scam-dicapper is looking to take your money and tells you that they have the lock of the year in this game, on either side, run! How you gonna make a stand here when Washington’s starter Alex Smith is listed as questionable, Dwayne Haskins was waived, and the No. 3 QB, Taylor Heinicke, sounds more like a beer than an NFL QB. However, he did well after replacing Haskins, generating 160 yards with 10 first downs and a TD in two drives. Real simple. Washington wins, and they own the crown. A loss would give the crown to the winner of the Cowboys/Giants game. Very light Leaning Tower of Pisa to the kids from DC
Staff picks:
Jacksonville has been outscored, 112-41, the last three, which makes the 14-point spread look almost like a bargain.
Staff picks:
Chicago is red hot, winning three in a row, but Aaron Rodgers makes me nervous. Da Bears but very, very light.
Staff picks:
Been riding Dallas for the last couple of weeks and not getting off now. Both teams will come with all their bullets, since the winner might just grab the NFL Least crown (if the Igles beat Washington). Andy Dalton ain’t making the Pro Bowl, but he has the offense humming. Last week, he hit on 23-of-28 for 254 yards and 2 TDs. The ‘Boys have scored 30, 41 and 37 the last three, and most important, Double E, Ezekiel Elliott, rumbled for 105 yards against the Birds.
Staff picks:
Plus-10! Are you kidding me? Totally understand that Big Ben Roethlisberger is sitting, and Cleveland must win in order to get a wild card. But plus-10! Nah! The Brownies still have 18 players, yes 18, on the injury/COVID-19 list. And don’t sleep on Pitt’s Mason Rudolph, because he is a totally capable backup. Also, ya gotta factor in last season’s bizarre finale, when Myles Garrett almost beheaded Rudolph with his own helmet. Mason gonna put money in the jar!
Staff picks:
All signs point to Tennessee, but we’re gonna look for a spectacular performance from Deshaun Watson, and a cover.
Staff picks:
Apparently, Teddy Bridgewater liked playing for New Orleans, and likes playing against ‘em. He was 5-0 last season in place of Drew Brees, and he covered a +7 point spread in the first meeting against the Saints in October, losing only 27-24.
Staff picks:
With a two-game winning streak, and a healthy Sam Darnold, look for a New York hat trick to close the season.
Staff picks:
Nothing to play for + No Dalvin Cook = No way Minny is gonna cover six and a hook up in Motown.
Staff picks:
TB12 and the Pirates will be in the playoffs, but Matty Ice looks like he still cares. This comes down to a late FG.
Staff picks:
Best bet Baltimore last week against the Giants, and it was a sweet W, so naturally gotta comeback with the Jackson 11 against Cincy. The Ravens were up 20-3 at the end of the 1st half, and took their foot off the gas, which made me a little nervous. Don’t think they’re gonna let up Sunday, because with a win, they’re in! Baltimore comes in en fuego, with a 5-0 spread perfecto and on a 4-0 straight up run. They beat the Bengals back in October, 27-3, and that was with Joe Burrow at QB. The winning streak has seen them outscore the last four opponents, 148-86. And if you’re thinking that Cincinnati might have a game like last week against Houston, scoring 37 points, uh, uh. The Texans, even with J.J. Watt, have one of the worst defenses in the NFL. If you need a stat that tells you how awful Cincy has been as an underdog, how about 5-28-1 the last 34 times out. There’s just one thing left to say. This is my best best baby!!
Staff picks:
Buffs have clinched the East, while the Fish gotta win. Check the weather first, and if it goes below 32, gimme the Bills.
Staff picks:
Kaycee has not covered a game since Nov. 1, going 0-6-1, and now no Patrick Mahomes. The Lightning Bolts are still fighting, winning, covering three in a row, and Rookie of the Year in waiting, Justin Herbert, is ready to sling!
Staff picks:
At Glendale, Ariz.
San Francisco has no business staying close, but then again, this could set up perfectly for a back-door cover.
Staff picks:
Lotta ugliness around Vegas and Jon Gruden’s future, but his kids are still competing, and they know how to beat Denver.
Staff picks:
Looks like Kyler Murray has been upgraded to probable, while Jared Goff just had an operation to fix his right thumb. That puts John Wolford under center. Who? John Wolford who played his college ball at Wake Forest and has never ever thrown a pass in an NFL game. After watching Wolford in a preseason intrasquad scrimmage, L.A. coach Sean McVay said, “He’s got some Doug Flutie-type stuff to him.” Yeah, and I just ran the 40 in 4.2 seconds, in the sand, with combat boots!
Staff picks:
Last week
Vegas Vic: 8-7-1, 1-0 (Best Bet)
EJ Smith: 7-8-1, 1-0
Les Bowen: 6-9-1, 1-0
Marcus Hayes: 6-9-1, 1-0
Ed Barkowitz: 6-9-1, 0-1
Paul Domowitch: 6-9-1, 0-1
Jeff McLane: 5-10-1, 1-0
Picking Eagles’ games
Ed Barkowitz 9-6, Marcus Hayes 8-7, Vegas Vic 8-7, Les Bowen 7-8, EJ Smith 6-9, Paul Domowitch 4-11, Jeff McLane 3-12.