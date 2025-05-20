A.J. Brown doesn’t want to play flag football in the 2028 Olympics, even if NFL players are allowed

Last summer, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was the face of an NFL campaign promoting Olympic flag football, following the Paris Olympic Games, but at the time, it was unclear whether NFL players would have the opportunity to actually play in the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games.

At this week’s league meetings, the NFL owners are set vote on — and pass — a rule that will allow players to compete at the Olympic Games if they so choose.

A number of players, including Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, and Patrick Mahomes have expressed interest in potentially competing in the Olympics if given the opportunity. But Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown plans to opt out.

“I heard the Olympics is during [training] camp? So, no,” Brown said. “So that would be tough. Hopefully [the vote] goes through. That would be fun to compete, but me, personally, no. Because of camp and you guys [the media] would be complaining about, ‘A.J. Brown is not in camp.’ So would the fans. So I’m going to keep the main thing the main thing.”

The 2028 Olympics are set to run from July 14-30, with the specific dates for flag football still to be determined. In 2024, the Eagles reported to the facility on July 23, and training camp started on July 24, which would give players a very short turnaround, assuming the flag football competition was held during the first week of the Olympic Games.

Would NFL owners push back training camp or otherwise accommodate players who wish to participate in the Olympics? The players and teams have three years to work all that out, but Brown’s out.