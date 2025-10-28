NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles get mixed results in Week 9 despite win over Giants

The Eagles improved to 6-2 on Sunday with a redemption performance against the Giants. Just over two weeks ago, Philadelphia suffered consecutive losses after falling to a 1-4 New York team by 17 points. This time, the Eagles beat their division rivals 38-20 in their most decisive win of the season.

As the Birds head into their bye week, here’s how they stack up with the rest of the NFL ...

ESPN: Third

Despite the dominant win, the Eagles stayed at the No. 3 spot in ESPN’s ranking. Like last week, they trail the Colts and Lions, who switched places at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. ESPN highlighted the emergence of rookie linebacker Jihad Campbell.

“The first-round pick out of Alabama has been a contributor in Vic Fangio’s defense from the jump. Campbell has played 87% of the snaps with 45 tackles, eight QB pressures and an interception,” Tim McManus wrote.

The Eagles sit above the 5-2 Bills and the 6-2 Buccaneers in the ranking.

CBS Sports: 11th

Pete Prisco was impressed by the Eagles in Week 8, and is convinced they are back to being a Super Bowl contender.

“The Packers and Bills were my pick to play in the Super Bowl, and I am sticking with it,” he wrote. “But it wouldn’t shock me to see the Eagles back there again. That’s what Sunday did for those three. They are back. All of them.”

However, Prisco wasn’t impressed enough to move them up even a single spot in his power rankings, where they remain at 11th, their lowest among the outlets on our list.

Yahoo! Sports: Fourth

The Eagles moved up six spots in Yahoo’s ranking, from No. 10. In addition to the Colts and Lions, the Eagles were also ranked behind the Chiefs, who landed at No. 1.

“Seeing Saquon Barkley break off a 65-yard run was huge,” Frank Schwab wrote of Barkley’s 150-yard rushing game. “Those explosive Barkley runs hadn’t happened all season after being a staple of Philly’s Super Bowl run last season. Barkley’s groin injury doesn’t seem serious, and the Eagles need him to gain momentum.”

Before Sunday, Barkley had rushed for only 3.4 yards per carry and three touchdowns. Through the first seven games last season, he averaged 5.9 yards per carry, and had five rushing touchdowns.

The Ringer: Fourth

The Ringer was optimistic about the strides the Eagles have made on offense. Philadelphia moved up one spot in the power rankings from No. 5.

“For weeks, I’ve been wondering what Philadelphia’s offensive identity is—and we’re finally starting to get some answers,” Diante Lee wrote. “This team wants to run the football no matter how stacked the box is ... I think Eagles fans can breathe easy knowing that this offense is on its way back to operating at a Super Bowl level.”

NFL.com: Fifth

The Eagles moved up one spot at NFL.com after their win over the Giants, and left writer Eric Edholm impressed — even if Barkley’s injury put a slight damper on his enthusiasm.

“We finally saw 2024 shades of Saquon Barkley, as the reigning Offensive Player of the Year racked up 174 scrimmage yards with a touchdown on the ground and through the air in a blowout of the Giants. That said, Barkley left the game late with a groin injury and didn’t return, so there’s a little hesitation with the Eagles because of that. But that’s now two straight games where they flexed their muscles and looked like heavyweight contenders again.”

Sports Illustrated: Ninth

The Eagles moved down three spots on Sports Illustrated’s list. The outlet was critical of A.J. Brown, and has growing concerns around the receiver’s future with the team.

“I love A.J. Brown. But I also think he has a Super Bowl ring because this team is far more than a feeding tube for an elite wide receiver. And I think that the endless charade of cryptic social media messages and the deletion of tweets mentioning Jalen Hurts are sophomoric at best,” Conor Orr wrote.

Leapfrogging the Eagles in the ranking were the Broncos, Bills, and Packers.

The Athletic: Third

The Athletic moved the Eagles up two spots on its ranking and touched on their previously dormant offense.

“Saquon Barkley: 150 yards. Jalen Hurts: four passing touchdowns, no interceptions. DeVonta Smith: six catches for 84 yards. The problem for the rest of the league is that the Eagles can be a hot mess for a month and then immediately turn back into the team that dominated the Super Bowl a year ago,” Josh Kendall and Chad Graff wrote. “That, and the fact that referees refuse to officiate the Tush Push at all.”

The Eagles were ranked directly behind the Colts and Lions and in front of the Chiefs and Rams.

USA Today: Eighth

The Eagles’ performance in Week 8 wasn’t enough to move them from No. 8 in USA Today’s rankings.

“Their bye comes at a terrible time after the offense put up 59 points and nearly 800 yards over the past two weeks. Their bye also comes at an ideal time given RB Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s win hobbled by a groin injury,” Nate Davis wrote.

The Eagles were ranked behind the Seahawks at No. 6, and the Broncos at No. 7.