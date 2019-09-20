This will be the first time J.J. Watt gets to play against one of his brothers. Derek Watt is with the Chargers. T.J. Watt is a linebacker for the Steelers. “It is very surreal being in a meeting, seeing him on the scouting report and flipping on the film,” J.J. Watt said. “Just like any week, you’re watching the film, but this time it’s your brother instead of the fullback.” Former Eagle Jaylen Watkins will see some time at strong safety for the Chargers after starter Adrian Phillips broke his forearm last week.