A ‘must-win’ game in Minnesota, a cornerback trade proposal, and what else they’re saying about the Eagles

The Eagles are back in action on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, looking to snap a two-game losing streak at the site of the franchise’s first Super Bowl win: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The sky’s not quite falling in Philadelphia just yet, but Sunday’s game will be an important barometer for where the Eagles’ offense is at after a long week of practice.

Here’s what national media is saying about the matchup …

Is it a must-win?

Is the Week 7 game against the Vikings a must-win for the Birds? A loss would be the Eagles’ third consecutive loss, their first three-game losing streak since 2023, dropping the Birds to 4-3 on the year.

More importantly than even winning, the Eagles need to develop their inconsistent offense.

“Yes, it’s a must-win, but it’s fluid,” Ryan Clark said on First Take. “To me, the thing that’s been tremendous about the Philadelphia Eagles during this Super Bowl and championship run of theirs is their ability to adjust, their ability to make changes and persevere, and to find ways to move forward that makes them better than they were the week before. We haven’t seen that from them this year.”

Trade deadline talk

Most of the trade discourse around the Eagles so far this year has centered around the extremely unlikely possibility of an A.J. Brown trade.

But there are a lot more potential moves on the table for the Eagles at the deadline, including a move for a new outside cornerback. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell pitched a move swapping Kelee Ringo and a draft pick for Seahawks corner Riq Woolen.

“In the final year of his deal, Woolen likely is going to be wearing another uniform in 2026,” Barnwell wrote. “He could wear an Eagles uniform in 2025, though. Philly desperately needs a third cornerback to play on the outside across from Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, and though Woolen has struggled to match what was a sterling performance as a rookie, he’s going to offer more upside than just about anybody else the Eagles can acquire at the deadline.”

Patience for Patullo?

How much grace does Kevin Patullo deserve to get the Eagles’ offense right? On First Take, Chris Russo argued that he’s not worried about the Eagles’ long-term prospects, and that the first-year coordinator just needs time to work out the kinks.

“It’s going to take the new guy a little bit to get himself together,” Russo said. “You’ve got to give him a chance. I’m expecting Philadelphia to recover. They did last year. They didn’t two years ago, but they did last year.”

But Stephen A. Smith disagreed, saying that since Patullo has been in the organization for years, the Eagles shouldn’t be experiencing the same growing pains they might with an external hire.

“With the Philadelphia Eagles, what possible excuse do you have, with all that talent?” Smith said. “Yes you have a new offensive coordinator, but he’s not somebody who was brought from the outside, he was there last year. You’re familiar with these players, with the system, with Nick Sirianni, why are you down in every category compared to Kellen Moore?”

Will the Eagles start to turn things around Sunday in Minnesota?