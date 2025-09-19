Eagles vs. Rams predictions: Our writers pick a winner for Week 3

The Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams Sunday (1 p.m. Fox29) in a matchup of 2-0 NFC teams, and the result could have playoff implications come January.

This will be the third game between the two teams since Nov. 24 of last season. The Eagles, behind two 200-plus yard performances from Saquon Barkley, beat the Rams twice last season, including a 28-22 divisional round playoff victory in a snow-filled Lincoln Financial Field.

Will the Eagles make it three in a row? Here’s how our writers see it:

Jeff Neiburg

I’ve already waffled on this one. Asked to predict the Eagles’ game-by-game results back in May when the schedule was released, I gave this one to the Rams. Then, in doing the same exercise in September, I flipped to the Eagles. The reason was my confidence in Matthew Stafford’s back injury holding up.

He looks fine so far, but I’m not changing my result and flipping back to the Rams.

Why?

There are causes for concern inside the Eagles’ 2-0 start. The passing game lacks creativity. The running lanes for Barkley are all jammed up. But the defense has put together six really good quarters, and while the Rams present the Eagles with one of the best wide receiver combinations they will face all season, their offensive line hasn’t looked good enough to make me think the Eagles won’t cause havoc for Stafford.

The Eagles have the advantage along the defensive line, and they have the offensive line to counter what is a really good Rams front on the other side.

You have to expect the Eagles, given their talent, to figure it out offensively. This again might not be pretty or perfect, but it should be a 3-0 start.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Rams 23

Olivia Reiner

Another week, another contested rematch, this time between two teams that met in the divisional round of the playoffs last season.

This matchup could come down to the Eagles’ secondary versus the Rams’ passing game. Stafford gained another offensive weapon this offseason with the addition of Davante Adams, who reminded everyone of his talent in the Rams’ Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans. He led the team with 106 yards and a touchdown on six catches (13 targets). Combine Adams with Puka Nacua and capable tight ends in Davis Allen (team-high two receiving touchdowns) and Tyler Higbee, and it’s no surprise that the Rams rank No. 8 in the NFL in passing offense.

The Rams are going to have Adoree’ Jackson circled in this game. Can he hold up in coverage? It’s not just on the Eagles’ secondary to keep the passing game at bay, though. It’s imperative that the defensive front generates pressure on Stafford, who has a league-best 85% completion rate when he’s kept clean in the pocket.

I can see the Eagles’ passing game rebounding this week, especially with cornerback Emmanuel Forbes expected to start in place of the injured Ahkello Witherspoon. A.J. Brown has a history of torching the 24-year-old cornerback when Forbes was with the Washington Commanders.

But I can also see this game coming down to one or two plays, just like it did in the divisional-round contest last year. This time, the Rams get the narrow win.

Prediction: Rams 28, Eagles 27

Matt Breen

How did the Rams respond to Barkley dashing through the snow? They bolstered their run defense with defensive tackle Poona Ford and linebacker Nate Landman. So far, the results have been mixed against middling running backs for a unit that allowed Barkley to run for 205 yards in the NFC divisional round.

Nick Chubb ran for 60 yards against the Rams in Week 1 before Tony Pollard gained 92 yards last week. Barkley has flashed explosiveness in the first two weeks but still feels due for a big game as he gives L.A.’s retooled defense a true test. The Birds’ offense has been rather stale through two weeks and needs to get Barkley going.

Their best recipe to beat the Rams is to lean on Barkley, control possession, and keep Nacua off the field. This is the toughest game so far last season — yes, even tougher than the Chiefs at Arrowhead — but the Eagles will remain undefeated.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Rams 17