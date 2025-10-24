Eagles vs. Giants predictions: Our writers pick a winner for Week 8

The Eagles and Giants should be pretty familiar with each other, having just played two weeks ago at MetLife Stadium.

It’s not a piece of film the Eagles will like to see ever again. They got beat up in a 34-17 defeat, and that stinging loss to a team that entered with one win led to a self-evaluation during the mini-bye.

The Eagles looked like they learned some things during their Week 7 victory. How will their rematch with the Giants go? Here’s how our writers see it:

Jeff Neiburg

The lasting image from Week 6 was the sequence where Cam Skattebo lowered his shoulder and plowed over Zack Baun and then scored on the next play. While Jaxson Dart waited for an official to make a signal, he gave his raised hand a playful high-five. A few moments later, after the touchdown was confirmed, Skattebo did a backflip.

The Eagles were tormented by two rookies at MetLife Stadium two weeks ago. How much will those memories impact Sunday? Maybe a little, or maybe not at all.

What we know is that the Giants have been a much different offense since they handed the reins to Dart and Skattebo. The Eagles struggle with scrambling quarterbacks, and few this season have had as much success as Dart has when he’s on the move. The Eagles are struggling to make tackles, and only Christian McCaffrey has caused more missed tackles since Week 3 than Skattebo.

Contain those players, which is easier said than done, and you’ll likely win the game.

The Broncos and Eagles tried to blitz Dart over the last two weeks, but he was a blitz beater. What the Eagles could learn from the Denver tape is how often Dart was held under wraps when the Broncos sent four or fewer rushers. They’d be wise to make the rookie win with his arm and not let him move the pocket and get things going with his feet. They have the athletes to spy on him and move around.

On the other side of the ball, there were plenty of moments from Week 6, especially in the first half, that showed the Eagles could move the ball at will vs. a defense that gives up the fourth-most yards per game (376). The Eagles showed some new looks Sunday in Minneapolis, and we’ll see if the offense continues to look more dynamic moving forward.

There are reasons to worry about the Eagles’ front line given the injury to Cam Jurgens, and A.J. Brown missed his second consecutive practice Thursday. Brown is expected to play, and the Eagles have enough talent to move to 6-2 before their bye.

Prediction: Eagles 30, Giants 18

Olivia Reiner

Who would’ve thought that the second meeting between the Eagles and the Giants would be so highly anticipated?

Certainly not me when the schedule came out back in May, when I predicted that the Eagles would easily roll their NFC East foes twice within a span of just more than two weeks. That wasn’t the case. The Giants upset the Eagles on Thursday night in Week 6, extending Philadelphia’s losing streak at the time to two games.

It seems unlikely that the Eagles will lose to the Giants twice. While their offensive issues are by no means fixed after one game, the Eagles showed some encouraging signs of evolution against the Vikings with their uptick in under-center runs and the play-action passes that were set up off them.

The Eagles will also be healthier in the rematch than they were two weeks ago. Jalen Carter and Landon Dickerson are back. Nakobe Dean took his first defensive snaps last week, which should help keep Dart and Skattebo from running all over them.

But the offensive line will likely be down Jurgens as he deals with a knee injury. Still, the Eagles are the team with the better talent and better coaches.

Start spreading the news: The Eagles will go into the bye week on a two-game win streak.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Giants 24

Matt Breen

Jalen Hurts was excellent last week but it’s hard to feel good about the Eagles when they continue to have trouble running the football. Saquon Barkley said he’ll take the blame for the Birds’ run troubles but it’s hard to fault him when he’s hardly getting any room to run. Barkley’s average of 1.8 yards before contact ranks 31st in the NFL and two yards less than last season’s mark of 3.8 Yes, Barkley was electric in 2024 but he was also powered by an offensive line regarded as the NFL’s top unit. That’s not the case in 2025. The line has been banged up but needs to tighten up if the Eagles are going to move the way they did in the second half of last season. Maybe that starts Sunday at home against a defense that allows the fourth-highest rushing yards per attempt. The Giants limited Barkley two weeks ago to 58 rushing yards but it’s hard to see them doing it again. The Eagles finally figured out their passing attack last week. This week is a chance to get their running-game right. A big-game for Barkley would be the perfect way to enter the bye week.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Giants 21