*The Saints misfortune didn’t end with Brees’ injury. The defense forced a fumble by Rams quarterback Jared Goff, which lineman Cameron Jordan scooped up and ran for a touchdown. Unfortunately for New Orleans, the refs called it an incomplete pass. Replay allowed officials to correctly award the Saints the ball, but because whistles blew for the incomplete pass, they had to wipe away Jordan’s touchdown. It wasn’t as bad as the pass interference that wasn’t called in the NFC Championship Game loss to L.A., but it wiped out the only touchdown the Saints scored.