The Broncos lost their QB one win from the Super Bowl. Nick Foles feels for their fans, and offered a hopeful reminder

If there’s anyone who understands the position Broncos fans are in right now, it’s the Eagles.

So, naturally, Nick Foles offered a few words of encouragement to Broncos fans on Sunday, after Denver learned it had lost starting quarterback Bo Nix for the rest of the season due to a broken ankle suffered in the closing moments of Saturday’s win over Buffalo.

“Note for the Broncos and their fans: I know it has been an emotional 24 hours. I feel for Bo and the team, and I’m sending prayers for a strong recovery,” Foles wrote on X. “A positive note going into the game vs. the Patriots is that they struggle against backup QBs in championship-type games.”

Foles, of course, famously took over for Carson Wentz in 2017, after Wentz tore his ACL in a Week 14 win over the Rams. Foles led the Eagles all the way to Super Bowl LII against the Patriots, and threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, plus his one receiving touchdown — the Philly Special. Foles was named Super Bowl MVP for his efforts.

Nix finished the 33-30 win over Buffalo, but coach Sean Payton revealed after the game that he would miss the rest of the Broncos’ playoff run. Jarrett Stidham is expected to replace Nix for the AFC Championship Game against Drake Maye and the Patriots, which will be played in Denver.

Broncos fans can only hope that Stidham puts up anywhere near the caliber of performance Foles turned in. Stidham has been a backup for five seasons, including two in New England, appearing in 20 career games. The AFC Championship Game will be his fourth career start.