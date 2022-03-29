WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Eagles’ pass offense wasn’t good enough last season. They know it. Their opponents know it. And most importantly, their coach knows it.

But Nick Sirianni remains steadfast, at least outwardly, in his belief that the Eagles can have an explosive, winning offense that is run-based.

“I think you see it many different ways throughout the NFL of how teams get it done,” Sirianni said Tuesday at the NFL owners’ meetings. “You can be a top-ranked run team. You can be a top-ranked pass team. The main stats that we’re always focused on are, ‘Did we win the explosive-play battle and did we win the turnover battle?’”

While Sirianni’s midseason switch to a run-heavy offense helped turn the season around, when they needed their passing game to compensate for when the ground attack was stifled — most notably in the first-round playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — the Eagles were ill-equipped.

Jalen Hurts struggled to see the field and to make timely, accurate throws. Receivers didn’t win enough one-on-one battles to aid their wide-eyed quarterback. And Sirianni and his assistants weren’t effective at countering Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles’ masterful game plan.

The Eagles, though, are banking on all of the above to improve as they are projected to run it back with essentially the same starting lineup and coaching staff this season. Young and inexperienced at most skill positions, it wouldn’t be outlandish to expect some natural improvement from Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and Co.

But will it be enough to sustain the expected emphasis defenses will place on stopping the Eagles’ run game, and in the larger picture, enough to convince team brass that the third-year quarterback is the long-term answer?

Sirianni would prefer to have a pass-first offense. We know that because that was how he opened last season, and even when evidence suggested he scrap that plan, he kept forcing the issue until he no longer had another choice.

But it’s also how every wannabe-successful offensive coach should aim to be in today’s NFL. Run-based systems can make the playoffs. There are also a few examples of them winning Super Bowls over the last decade or so. The odds are overwhelmingly higher, though, when you have an elite pass offense.

The last postseason proved as much once again.

“That’s fair. You could definitely see that,” Sirianni conceded. “Again, I have been a part of teams that have done it both ways. We’re going to do what we feel like we can do best to win football games.”

In other words, considering his personnel, Sirianni is preparing for yet another season of using the run to set up the pass. While the Eagles finished 25th in the NFL in passing yards, they were 14th in Football Outsiders’ defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) metric last season.

They were third in the run game and 11th overall. The Eagles had a relatively explosive offense, and not just according to Sirianni’s analytics. But when they needed to throw in big spots, Hurts for the most part wasn’t yet capable of shouldering that load.

The Eagles appear to have no other choice but to see if he can — or can enough to earn a long-term commitment — this year. They had interest in trading for either Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson and what would be considered an upgrade at quarterback, but neither was willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Eagles.

Publicly, the team has yet to waver in its commitment to Hurts, however. Elite quarterbacks just don’t fall off trees.

“He knows he’s our guy,” Sirianni said, “and we show him that with our actions day in and day out.”

The Eagles, though, have yet to make a significant investment in a new offensive piece this offseason. They dabbled in the wide receiver market, via free agency or trade, but ultimately signed only former Colt Zach Pascal to a one-year deal.

Sirianni, who spent three seasons with Pascal in Indy, wouldn’t divulge much on how he planned on using the 27-year-old. He’ll likely fill the slot position in a reserve role, but the coach was more focused on the intangibles he brings to Philly.

“Where you really like Zach is that toughness that he brings,” Sirianni said.

General manager Howie Roseman has made other moves on offense. Most significantly, he re-signed All-Pro center Jason Kelce to a one-year, $14 million deal. He also brought back running back Boston Scott and receiver Greg Ward on cost-effective one-year contracts.

There are still opportunities in free agency, and a trade is always possible with the season opener still months away. But notable additions on offense are more likely to come from the draft than anywhere else at this point, and that includes quarterback.

Hurts, despite the Bucs loss, improved as a passer as last season progressed. It was marginal, but he showed better pocket awareness and movement and wasn’t as inclined to scramble once his first or second reads were covered.

He also has only 19 career NFL starts in the regular season. And he seemingly has many of the necessary non-physical characteristics it takes to play at a high level.

“I go back to the type of guys that maximize their football potential. What are the common denominators with those guys?” Sirianni said. “They have high character, they have football IQ, they love football, they’re tough, and they’re competitive. Jalen is all those things.”

On Monday, Roseman said that the Eagles were pleased with the offseason training choices Hurts had made. Sirianni didn’t go into great detail about those choices, but he said that the quarterback has been working out in southern California with various coaches.

It’s safe to assume that he’s spending most of his time on becoming a better passer.

“We’re going to work like crazy to get our pass game where we want it, to get it better,” Sirianni said.

“You want to make sure that you’re not deficient in any area because, obviously, the teams that are game planning against you have an opportunity to take advantage of that.

“So we’re trying to make our weaknesses — and I’m not saying that’s our weakness — but we’re trying to make things that maybe we’re not where we want to be, or up to our standard.”

Can they reach that standard with Hurts?

Derek Barnett contract

The Eagles’ reasons for re-signing Derek Barnett came into focus after details of his contract were provided to The Inquirer by an NFL source Tuesday.

The sixth-year defensive end signed a two-year deal worth up to $14 million, but only the first-year base salary of$5.5 million and $1.5 million of the $8.5 million second year were guaranteed. Comparatively speaking, it’s in line for a rotational edge rusher.

While there would be a potential salary-cap hit if Barnett were to end up with another team next season, his 2023 base salary would likely be offset.

Barnett’s return came as a surprise after he failed to produce last season despite his $10 million-plus salary. He recorded only two sacks in 17 games and finished with a team-high nine penalties.

But he’s not slated to start after the Eagles signed free agent Haason Reddick to a three-year, $45 million contract, and will fill a backup role. While Sirianni was famously caught on camera saying, “It’s always him,” after Barnett committed yet another penalty last season, the coach endorsed his signing.

“Derek Barnett is everything that embodies what we want in the characteristics of a player,” Sirianni said. “He’s tough, he’s competitive, he’s got high football IQ, he’s got high character, he loves football. Man, I love Derek Barnett.”