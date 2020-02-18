The Eagles have declined Nigel Bradham’s option for 2020, and the linebacker will become a free agent next month, an NFL source said Tuesday.
ESPN was first to report the move.
Bradham won’t be eligible for free agency until the new league year begins on March 18. His departure was expected. Bradham was slated to earn $8 million in base salary and cost nearly $10 million against the Eagles’ salary cap. The team will save approximately $4.6 million by declining the option.
Signed during the 2016 offseason, Bradham spent four seasons in Philadelphia and started every game he played. He was the Eagles’ most consistent linebacker over that span and rarely came off the field in sub packages. He was instrumental on defense during the 2017 Super Bowl run.
Coordinator Jim Schwartz played a large role in Bradham coming to the Eagles and was his greatest advocate. They previously worked together with the Bills. Tenacious, Bradham brought swagger and confidence to the linebacker corp.
He finished his Eagles career with 344 tackles, 17 for loss, five sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.
Bradham, who will turn 31 in September, should have bidders when the market opens next month. But if he were to remain unsigned for an extended period, the Eagles could bring him back at a far smaller salary. Last year, the Eagles declined defensive tackle Tim Jernigan’s option only to eventually re-sign him. Jernigan was coming off an injury, though.
The Eagles’ linebacker group will look much different next season with starter Kamu Grugier-Hill likely to leave via free agency. Starter Nate Gerry and backups T.J. Edwards, Duke Riley and Alex Singleton are the only remaining linebackers under contract next season.