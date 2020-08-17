Whatever grace Nigel Bradham earned from being a member of the Super Bowl LII team ran out Monday.
The New Orleans Saints linebacker, who spent four seasons with the Eagles, told reporters that the Saints are different because his former teams “weren’t really winning organizations.”
Bradham’s comments were clarified by the New Orleans Saints’ official transcript of the interview, adding that the 30-year-old was talking about when he first joined the Eagles and the Bills, who drafted Bradham.
“It’s definitely a different type of environment, a different culture” Bradham said. “Because the last two organizations I went to weren’t really winning organizations [when I first arrived at them]. So when you come to a place where it’s known for winning and known for being in the postseason, you see a different type of culture they have and the expectations they have naturally and what they expect out of you as a player.”
The Eagles were 38-26 in the regular season during Bradham’s four-year stretch with the team, which included three playoff berths, four postseason wins, and a championship in 2017. In his first season with the team, the Eagles went 7-9.
The Eagles declined the option on Bradham’s contract this offseason, making him a free agent. He signed with Saints last month, joining Malcolm Jenkins as former Eagles in New Orleans.
Bradham became the Eagles’ most important linebacker during his tenure with the team. He rarely came off the field in sub packages and called plays in the defensive huddle. Bradham finished his Eagles career with 344 tackles, 17 for loss, five sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.