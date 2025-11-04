Eagles open Nolan Smith’s 21-day practice window

The Eagles on Tuesday opened Nolan Smith’s 21-day practice window. The edge rusher, who has been on injured reserve after suffering a triceps injury in Week 3, appears to be nearing his return.

The expected timeline when Smith was placed on IR was after the bye, and the Eagles didn’t waste any time starting their Week 10 work by opening Smith’s window as they get ready for a Monday night game in Green Bay.

Smith’s return and the addition of Jaelan Phillips at the trade deadline give the Eagles’ edge rushing corps a shot in the arm as they prepare for the second half of the season.

» READ MORE: Eagles, NFL news from the trade deadline

The Eagles on Tuesday also released Patrick Johnson from the 53-man roster and Terrace Marshall from the practice squad. Johnson filled in on the Eagles’ depleted edge rotation, but the numbers game left him on the outside looking in.

Johnson’s release leaves the Eagles with 52 players on the 53-man roster. Smith would fill that spot if he is indeed activated later this week. The Eagles also will likely need to find a roster spot for cornerback Jakorian Bennett, who is also due to come off IR.