The name of the Eagles’ headquarters is changing from NovaCare Complex to Jefferson Health Training Complex

The Eagles’ training facility in South Philadelphia will have a new name this upcoming season: Jefferson Health Training Complex.

Since the practice facility opened in 2001, it has been known as the NovaCare Complex. It’s been home to Eagles training camp since 2013.

The team announced new sponsorship agreements with Jefferson Health and with NovaCare Rehabilitation on Tuesday, which included the renaming of the Eagles’ facility. .

The facility, located on the side of Broad Street across from the sports complex, is home to the Birds’ main locker room, team offices, and more.

“The longstanding partnership between the Eagles and Jefferson Health has been built on a shared commitment to the region we serve,” Eagles president Don Smolenski said in a press release. “This multi-year extension marks a defining moment in our partnership — one that will now call the Jefferson Health Training Complex home to the Philadelphia Eagles. We are thrilled to celebrate this moment together and look forward to building upon our joint impact in the community through the core values we share.”

Jefferson Health will also continue to be the jersey patch sponsor for the Eagles’ practice jerseys, while NovaCare will continue to be the team’s official rehabilitation partner.

The Birds will return for practices in late April and May, ahead of mandatory minicamp in June and training camp in July.