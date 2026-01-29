What the stats say about new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion

After a search that lasted 16 days to find the replacement for Kevin Patullo, the Eagles on Thursday announced that 33-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion is their next offensive coordinator.

Mannion played mostly as a reserve for nine NFL seasons and was a player in the NFL just two seasons ago. He has been a coach for the previous two, and now has risen from first-year offensive assistant to first-year quarterbacks coach to first-year offensive coordinator with the Eagles.

Get the theme here? We’re talking numbers. And while Mannion hasn’t been a coach long enough to have too many data points to parse to infer much about what his hire means, there are at least some meaningful stats and numbers that could be meaningful.

Let’s have a look.

66.3%

That was Jordan Love’s completion percentage in 2025, Mannion’s first as quarterbacks coach. That was Love’s best mark in his three full seasons as a starter in the NFL. The 66.3% completion rate wasn’t the only high Love set in 2025. He also had his best season as a starter by passer rating (101.2, which ranked sixth among all NFL starters), and threw his lowest total of interceptions (six, down from 11 in each of his first two seasons as a starter).

All while the Packers dealt with a constant list of key injuries on offense.

What’s more, backup Malik Willis had a 85.7% completion rate in 35 attempts in relief of Love.

» READ MORE: Five things to know about new Eagles OC Sean Mannion, from his playing career to his Andy Reid connection

+95.6

The NFL MVP race is between Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford, but Love was third in the NFL in pass EPA (expected points added) at +95.6, according to Next Gen Stats. EPA measures the average points added by the offense on each play.

Love had the same EPA per drop back as Stafford (+0.20).

28.3%

Mannion has had a lot of influence in his years as a player and coach from some well-regarded offensive minds. How might he shape the way the Eagles’ offense looks moving forward?

Love’s numbers could offer some clues.

His play-action rate of 28.3%, for example, was fifth-highest in the league. Jalen Hurts ranked 23rd at 23.8%, according to Next Gen.

13%

Hurts threw more deep balls per attempt than any other quarterback, despite what you may think about the Eagles and their conservative nature. According to Next Gen, which counts a deep pass as a ball that travels 20 air yards, Hurts threw a deep ball on 13.2% of his throws.

Right behind him was Love, who went long on 13% of his passes.

Throwing them is one thing, completing them is another. Hurts rated 14th in deep ball completion rate (38.3%) while Love completed only slightly more (40.4%, 10th).

59%

Only four teams ran less motion before the snap than the Eagles’ rate of 44%. Green Bay, meanwhile, used motion on 59% of its offensive plays, which was the eighth-highest rate in the NFL.

Motion is a staple of the offenses run by Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan, whose influences are all over Mannion’s past. McVay’s Rams were fourth in motion rate while Shanahan’s 49ers were third.

Of course, the best coaches find a way to use their players to fit their players’ strengths, but Mannion is likely to incorporate a lot of the things he’s learned along the way.

13,600

Here’s a bonus set of numbers that have nothing to do with Mannion’s coaching career but are worth mentioning anyway.

This first one is worth it because Mannion is a quarterback guy whose new job is largely about maximizing Hurts’ skill set.

Mannion may have thrown only 36 passes at the NFL level, but he was a prolific college quarterback at Oregon State, where he threw for 13,600 yards, a number that ranks 19th in FBS history.

1

Mannion had one career NFL touchdown pass, and it came in his final game, which was his third career start.

On Jan. 2, 2022, Mannion filled in for Kirk Cousins (COVID-19) in a Week 17 game vs., ironically, the Packers. In a 37-10 loss, Mannion completed 22 of 36 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. He rushed twice for 14 yards and was sacked twice.

K.J. Osborn caught Mannion’s touchdown pass, a 14-yard connection on the final play of the third quarter.

How’s that for a useless trivia answer?

31

Here’s another one. Mannion might be young, but the Eagles once hired a younger offensive coordinator.

In February 1995, the Eagles hired a 31-year-old to be their offensive coordinator. His name was Jon Gruden.