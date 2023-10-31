A.J. Brown surging in offensive player of the year odds during his record-breaking streak

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is on a hot streak that no other player in NFL history has achieved. After collecting his sixth straight game of 125 receiving yards or more, Brown sits alone in the record books, surpassing Pat Studstill and Calvin Johnson, who had five straight games at that mark.

Brown’s high level play is creating buzz for postseason awards, specifically the offensive player of the year category. The wideout, in his second season with the Eagles, is second in the NFL in receiving yards (939) with 831 of those yards coming in his last six games He is first in catches of 20 or more yards (17) and tied for fourth in receptions (60).

Only Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill (1,014 receiving yards and eight touchdowns) is having a better season statistically for a wide receiver, although the Eagles defense held him to just 88 receiving yards two weeks ago.

The offensive player of the year race is heating up as the Eagles are heading into their toughest stretch of the season, with the Cowboys looming on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the latest odds to win the award heading into Week 9 of the NFL season.

AP offensive player of the year odds (via BetMGM)

Players listed have odds of 40/1 or better

Tyreek Hill: +150 (opened at 18/1) Christian McCaffrey: +150 (opened at 14/1) A.J. Brown: +800 (opened at 50/1) Ja’Marr Chase: +2200 (opened at 12/1) Lamar Jackson: +3500 (+opened at 20/1) Stefon Diggs: +3500 (opened at 30/1) Travis Kelce: +3500 (opened at 30/1) Jalen Hurts: +4000 (opened at 20/1) Patrick Mahomes: +4000 (opened at 25/1) Tua Tagovailoa: +4000 (opened at 50/1) Travis Etienne Jr.: +4000 (opened at 66/1)

Cowboys vs. Eagles odds (via BetMGM)