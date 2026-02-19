Eagles star tackle Lane Johnson will return to team in 2026

Lane Johnson is officially returning for a 14th season with the Eagles.

The right tackle told The Inquirer on Thursday that he will be back in 2026 after a month of uncertainty about his future following a season-ending injury and significant change in the Eagles’ coaching staff, most notably the departure of offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

Johnson said he would address Stoutland’s sudden resignation and the new staff, led by offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, at his next media availability. But he met with Mannion and new O-line coach Chris Kuper recently and is excited about turning the offense around, sources close to the situation said.

The return of Johnson, who turns 36 in May, will be key to coach Nick Sirianni’s expressed desire to “evolve” an offense that regressed significantly following a Super Bowl title just a year ago. Mannion is expected to bring with him the “Shanahan” system he both played and coached under as a quarterback and quarterbacks coach.

There will likely be changes to the Eagles’ blocking schemes, especially in the run game. Stoutland left when it was apparent he would no longer have run game coordinator responsibilities. Sirianni did want him to return as O-line coach, however, sources told The Inquirer.

Johnson was having another strong season until he suffered a Lisfranc foot fracture in Week 11. He had missed part of other games with various setbacks, but the foot injury shelved him for the final eight games, including the wild-card playoff loss to the 49ers.

Johnson avoided surgery on the foot, but the injury never healed enough for him to return last season. He has continued to rehab and is expected to be at full strength in the near future.

The Eagles have been a decidedly different team when Johnson is in the lineup vs. when he isn’t over his 13-year career. They are 110-57-1 when he plays and 21-29 when he doesn’t.

Johnson wasn’t the only offensive lineman who was banged up in 2025. Left guard Landon Dickerson missed just two games, but he returned quickly following knee surgery in August and played through multiple injuries throughout the campaign.

Dickerson expressed some doubt about his future immediately after the 49ers defeat. He has yet to publicly address his plans, but there have been concerns inside the Eagles organization about the 27-year old’s health.

Recent indications are that Dickerson will return for his sixth season. The Eagles will likely have a clearer understanding of his plans ahead of next week’s NFL combine, when Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman are expected to be available to reporters in Indianapolis.

Center Cam Jurgens wasn’t 100% following offseason back surgery, especially early last season. He struggled to return to form, although he was the lone Eagles O-lineman voted to the Pro Bowl in 2025. Jurgens recently traveled to Colombia for stem cell treatment on his back.

“I’m excited to get healthy and get ready for this next season, so that’s why I’m down here,” he posted on Instagram.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata and right guard Tyler Steen didn’t miss time to injury, but the unit was clearly affected by the tenuous health of the O-line, particularly in the run game. The Eagles again had one of the better pass blocking units, according to most metrics.