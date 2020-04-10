Eagles legend Pete Retzlaff, 88, a co-captain of the 1960 NFL championship team, a member of the team’s Hall of Fame, and one of only nine players in franchise history to have his number retired, died Friday morning in Pottstown, the team announced.
Mr. Retzlaff died of natural causes, according to his family.
“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Eagles Hall of Famer Pete Retzlaff,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “Pete was a revolutionary tight end and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise.”
Mr. Retzlaff was named to five Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams over an 11-year career with the Eagles. Nicknamed the “Baron” by teammate Tom Brookshier and “Pistol Pete" by former Eagles broadcaster Bill Campbell, Mr. Retzlaff was a dynamic receiving tight end who could both stretch the field or pick up yards after the catch.
When he retired following the 1966 season, he led the franchise in receptions (452) and receiving yards (7,412). He still ranks third in the former category behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael and current Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and second in the latter behind Carmichael.
He led the NFL in receptions with 56 in 1958 -- along with Colts receiver Raymond Berry -- and averaged an astounding 16.4 yards per catch over his career. His 1965 season -- 66 catches for 1,190 yards and 10 touchdowns -- still stands up against some of the best statistical seasons tight ends have had in NFL history.
But the 1960 Eagles season was the one Mr. Retzlaff and other members of the team would be most remembered for. He led the team with 46 catches and averaged 18 yards per reception that regular season. In the title game against the Packers at Franklin Field, he caught a 41-yard pass to set up a field goal.
“Pete’s legacy goes far beyond the success he was able to achieve on the field,” Lurie said in his statement. "He gave so much to this organization and to our sport as a player, general manager, broadcaster, and leader of the NFLPA. He stayed connected with the team and city of Philadelphia for many years after his retirement.
“I had the pleasure of spending time with Pete over the years and I will always remember him as a true gentleman who was kind and genuine and who connected so well with others. On behalf of the organization, our thoughts are with Pete’s family and friends as we mourn the passing of an Eagles legend.”
Born and raised in Ellendale, N.D., Mr. Retzlaff attended South Dakota State College. The Lions drafted him in 1953, but he served two years in the Army. The Eagles claimed him off waivers before the 1956 season and he would never play for another team.
In 1969, Mr. Retzlaff returned to the Eagles and served as vice president and general manager until 1972. He broadcast NFL games as a color analyst for CBS in 1973 and 1974. The Eagles inducted Mr. Retzlaff into their Hall of Fame in 1989 and retired his No. 44.
“Pete was proud to have played his entire career in Philadelphia," the Retzlaff family said in a statement. "Our family can’t thank the Eagles and the wonderful fans enough for their support that bolstered his playing years and beyond. Pete set lofty goals for himself. He believed in hard work, honesty, and always giving 100 percent effort.
“Throughout his life, he believed in giving back to the community as a thank you for what they gave to him. Thank you to all of Philadelphia.”
This past week has been a particularly difficult one for former Eagles. Kicker Tom Dempsey, who played for the franchise from 1971 to 1974, died last Saturday after contracting COVID-19. And Timmy Brown, also a member of the 1960 team and one of the Eagles’ all-time great multipurpose players, died earlier this week of complications from dementia.
Mr. Retzlaff is survived by his wife, Patty, to whom he was married for 66 years; four children -- daughters Kris (Schroeder), Daniene (Skean), and Carol (Moser), and son Jim -- 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Services were not announced.