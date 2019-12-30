The Eagles’ first-place finish in the NFC East set their 2020 regular-season opponents.
In addition to division games, the NFC East teams will play all the NFC West and AFC North teams. Because the Eagles won the division, they will also face the New Orleans Saints at home and the Green Bay Packers on the road.
- Other home games for the Eagles: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, and Bengals.
- Other road games for the Eagles: Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, 49ers, Cardinals, Steelers, and Browns.
The final schedule will be announced in April, before the 2020 NFL Draft.