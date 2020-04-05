Choosing an all-decade team for the Eagles was a little harder than I thought it would be, mostly because there was a dearth of candidates at several positions. A few spots required a lengthy internal debate, but I imagine the four beat reporters have similar-looking rosters. To diversify, I listed positions with more than one player alphabetically and not by preference.
(An All-Decade worst team would have been more interesting, and well, maybe we’ll do that, too, if social distancing extends into June.)
An argument could have been made for Nick Foles over Carson Wentz at quarterback, but I doubt the Eagles would have been the No. 1 playoff seed in 2017 had the former started all season. Wentz’s sustained production gave him the nod here.
Jordan Matthews could have snuck in ahead of Alshon Jeffery at receiver, but the latter’s performance during the Super Bowl run put him over the top. Brent Celek belongs on this squad so I went with two tight ends. The offensive line selections were no-brainers.
I cheated a little on defense and chose three ends instead of three cornerbacks, which can be justified not only by the imbalance of talent but by the emphasis the Eagles have placed on their line. It was a struggle to find a tackle worthy of being slotted alongside Fletcher Cox, but Bennie Logan was probably the most consistent of an underwhelming bunch.
Jordan Hicks, when healthy, was a better linebacker than Mychal Kendricks, who also missed his share of games to injury. Asante Samuel had only one great season during the decade, but he was still head and shoulders above a dismal crowd of corners. Jalen Mills got in by default.
Having a punt returner offered the opportunity to have Darren Sproles on the team. Josh Huff probably had the greatest claim to the kick returner spot, but I just couldn’t put him on any best-of list and left the position blank.
Here’s the team:
QB: Carson Wentz
RB: LeSean McCoy
WR: DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Jeremy Maclin
TE: Brent Celek, Zach Ertz
LT: Jason Peters
LG: Evan Mathis
C: Jason Kelce
RG: Brandon Brooks
RT: Lane Johnson
DE: Connor Barwin, Trent Cole, Brandon Graham
DT: Fletcher Cox, Bennie Logan
LB: Nigel Bradham, Jordan Hicks, DeMeco Ryans
S: Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod
CB: Jalen Mills, Asante Samuel
K: Jake Elliott
P: Donnie Jones
PR: Darren Sproles
KR: N/A.